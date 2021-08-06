RG Snyman returns to rehab with Munster 

Munster's RG Snynam has returned from South Africa and is continuing his rehabilitation programme ahead of the new season at the province's Limerick base.

The South African international had linked up with the Springbok squad ahead of the British & Irish Lions tour but has now returned to Ireland as he works on recovery from two injuries.

He missed the entire season on the back of an ACL injury sustained just seven minutes into his provincial debut 12 months ago. The giant lock then sustained burns - which required a skin graft procedure - following a fire pit explosion at the end of the 2020-2021 campaign.

Munster Rugby this morning confirmed that Simon Zebo along with fellow new signings Jason Jenkins, Rowan Osborne have joined up with the squad this squad as pre-season training ramps up

Munster medics also report that scrum-half Neil Cronin has returned to team training having sustained an ACL injury in training last October while prop James French (hamstring), who is one of nine players promoted from the Academy to the senior squad this summer, has also returned to team training.

Back-row forward John Hodnett, another player promoted from the Academy this summer, is continuing his rehabilitation after sustaining an achilles tendon injury last November.

On the Academy front, lock Eoin O’Connor has returned to team training having spent last season rehabilitating a knee injury. Hooker Scott Buckley (knee), lock Cian Hurley (thumb), and back three player Jonathan Wren (hamstring) have also returned to team training.

Munster Rugby Head of Athletic Performance Ged McNamara said: “These first two weeks are very S&C-led and then there will be a bit of a download/modified week for everybody and then we’re back in for the helter-skelter of the game. Everybody came back in such good shape so we were able to crack on from the first week.”