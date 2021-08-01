Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited for alleged biting

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler will have to face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after being cited for a biting offence following the second Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Citing commissioner Scott Nowland of Australia instigated the proceedings after a 24-hour review period of a tempestuous match at Cape Town Stadium which seemed likely to generate a number of citings following two yellow cards and 24 penalties aside from numerous incidents that appeared to annoy each side in a game won 27-9 by the Springboks.

Tighthead replacement Sinckler, who replaced Tadhg Furlong in the 56th minute of the second Test, is the only player facing further consequences after his citing on Sunday night for an incident in the 64th minute.

It is understood to have occurred at the bottom of a ruck as a forearm enters Sinckler’s facial area. Springbok lock Franco Mostert rises from the ruck, looks at his arm and then speaks to referee Ben O’Keeffe.

Sinckler will attend an independent disciplinary hearing via video conference on Tuesday having been cited by Nowland “for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting)”.

The all-Australian independent Judicial Committee will be chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international players David Croft and John Langford.

In the meantime, South Africa have called up scrum-half Jaden Hendrickse to their squad ahead of the deciding final Test with the Lions in Cape Town next Saturday.

Hendrikse was described by the Springboks as providing additional cover in the specialist position, joining Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies and Cobus Reinach in the squad with the upcoming Rugby Championship in mind though de Klerk went off injured in Saturday’s second Test.

“Jaden is a talented player, and he has been in SA Rugby’s junior structures from a young age, so we are excited to see what he can do at this level,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

“We are in the opening stages of a physically demanding season with the Castle Lager Rugby Championship starting next week, so this will serve as a great opportunity to expose him to our structures and at the same time allow us to expand our depth with an eye on the future.”