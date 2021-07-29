Ireland U20 duo brought into Munster Academy

Ireland’s Daniel Okeke celebrates during the U20 Six Nations clash with Wales. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

A Munster Senior Schools Cup winner with Christan Brothers College Cork is among three players signed to the Munster academy.

Prop Mark Donnelly played in the 2019 Cup final win for CBC against arch-rivals Presentation Brothers College and his rugby development is set to continue as he bids to make it in the professional game.

The Garryowen tighthead played in the recent U20 Six Nations in Wales and has represented the Munster 7s and Munster 'A' side in inter-provincial competition.

Limerick’s Daniel Okeke was also on that Ireland U20 side and the Shannon backrow is also joining the Acadamy, as is Clare scrum-half Ethan Coughlan.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Wren extends his time in the Academy after a hamstring injury hampered his development last season, while Paddy Patterson links up with the Academy group after extending his stay with the province.

Munster will add more players into the Academy in the coming months.

Munster Academy players:

Year One: Ethan Coughlan (Scrum-half/Shannon), Mark Donnelly (Prop/Garryowen), Daniel Okeke (Back-row forward/Shannon).

Year Two: Scott Buckley (Hooker/UCC), Cian Hurley (Lock/Garryowen), Alex Kendellen (Back-row forward/UCC), Conor Phillips (Winger/Young Munster).

Year Three: Paddy Kelly (Lock/Garryowen), Eoin O’Connor (Lock/Young Munster), Paddy Patterson (Scrum-half/UCD), Jonathan Wren (Back three/Cork Constitution).

