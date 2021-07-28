Irish Rugby Sevens stars 'embarrassed' after Olympic showing in Tokyo

The Irish left themselves with a huge hill to climb during the group stages with losses to South Africa and USA
Irish Rugby Sevens stars 'embarrassed' after Olympic showing in Tokyo

Ireland’s Greg O’Shea and Mark Roche dejected. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 05:35
Cathal Dennehy

Ireland’s Rugby Sevens campaign at the Tokyo Olympics came to a disappointing end on Wednesday morning, the side comprehensively outclassed by Kenya during a 22-0 loss. The game was a play-off for ninth place, with both teams failing to reach the knockout stages from their group.

“That game showed really what we were like through the whole tournament,” said Hugo Lennox.

“We were lacking a bit of grit and we never really got going. The Olympics is probably the biggest tournament we’re ever going to play in. We’re embarrassed to be honest.”

The Irish left themselves with a huge hill to climb during the group stages with losses to South Africa and USA, and while they recovered to beat Kenya 12-7, their points difference wasn’t good enough to be one of the best-ranked third-place finishers.

They outclassed South Korea on Tuesday night to advance to the ninth-placed play-off against Kenya where they were no match for their rivals and finished the tournament in 10th.

“It’s a poor result but you have to be grateful and honoured to be here,” said Lennox. “If you had told us 12 months ago we’d be going to the Olympics we would have said that would be a really big ask. France were a big force on the World Series at the time and it was incredible to turn them over on their own patch.” Bryan Mollen believed the outlook bright for the team after a breakthrough year.

“We want to show what we can do,” he said. “We’ve done that in the World Series but we haven’t done it here. We want to build towards the World Cup in South Africa. Like the Olympics, it only comes around every four years.”

More in this section

Alun Wyn Jones with Conor Murray 27/7/2021 Warren Gatland explains his reasons for promoting Conor Murray to starting Lions spot
Rassie Erasmus speaks to Bongi Mbonambi and Faf de Klerk 24/7/2021 Rassie Erasmus: Lions’ concerns over Marius Jonker compromised integrity of game
Jack Conan 27/7/2021 ‘Unheralded’ Jack Conan remains in favour for Lions’ second Test
#olympics
Rassie Erasmus 24/7/2021

Rassie Erasmus denies operating bogus Twitter account

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up