Late change to Lions team as Wyn Jones ruled out

The British & Irish Lions have been forced into a late change to Saturday's first Test starting line-up after loosehead prop Wyn Jones was ruled out through injury.
The loss of the Welsh front-rower for the clash with South Africa at Cape Town Stadium which kicks off at 5pm Irish time means Scotland's Rory Sutherland has been promoted from the bench to the starting XV with 2013 and 2017 Test starter Mako Vunipola on the bench.
The Lions said Davies had been ruled out with a minor shoulder injury picked up in training on Thursday.
“It’s really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight’s game,” Lions head coach Warren Gatland said.
“However, we’re confident he’ll be back in training next week and have no plans to bring in anyone else at this stage.”
Stuart Hogg, Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe, Dan Biggar, Ali Price;Rory Sutherland, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones; Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.
Ken Owens, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Liam Williams.