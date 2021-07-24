Late change to Lions team as Wyn Jones ruled out

The British & Irish Lions have been forced into a late change to Saturday's first Test starting line-up after loosehead prop Wyn Jones was ruled out through injury.

The loss of the Welsh front-rower for the clash with South Africa at Cape Town Stadium which kicks off at 5pm Irish time means Scotland's Rory Sutherland has been promoted from the bench to the starting XV with 2013 and 2017 Test starter Mako Vunipola on the bench.