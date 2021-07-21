Champions Cup draw: Munster to face Castres and Wasps in Pool B

Munster will face Castres and Wasps in the 2021/22 Champions Cup pool stage after today's draw in Lausanne.
The competitions takes place in the same 12-team pool format as last year, with Toulouse and Harlequins the other tier 1 teams in Munster's Pool B.
Leinster will meet Bath and Montpellier in their Pool A fixtures. La Rochelle and Exeter Chiefs are the other tier 1 teams in that pool.
Connacht are also in Munster's Pool B, where they will face Stade Francais and Leicester.
Ulster join Leinster in Pool A, with their fixtures against Clermont Auvergne and Northampton Saints.
- More to follow