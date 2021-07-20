Three Irish on leaked Lions XV - but Conor Murray to be left on the bench

Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan are all set to start
Conor Murray, right, and Alun Wyn Jones of The British & Irish Lions during Squad Training at Hermanus High School in Western Cape. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 21:24

A possible Lions 23 has been published by a UK newspaper - and includes three Irish players in the starting XV, with three more on the bench.

The Times in London has published a match-day squad purported to be a leak from the Lions camp with Conor Murray, who was supposed to be the captain before Alun Wyn Jones' remarkable injury comeback, set for a spot on the bench with Ali Price set to take the number 9 shirt.

There is better luck for Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan who are all set to start. Alongside Murray, Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne are set to be among the replacements.

Warren Gatland is due to officially announce his team on Wednesday - 24 hours earlier than previously planned.

Lions (possible team): Stuart Hogg; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Wyn Jones, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Furlong; Alun Wyn Jones (Capt), Maro Itoje; Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Iain Henderson, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell.

