South Africa name 21 World Cup-winners in squad for Lions Test as Siya Kolisi passed fit

The South Africa captain was one of 14 Springboks to test positive for coronavirus, forcing him to self-isolate in Johannesburg for 10 days
Siya Kolisi lifts the Web Ellis Cup in 2019. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 13:29
PA

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has been passed fit to lead his country into Saturday’s first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

The flanker was one of 14 Springboks to test positive for coronavirus, forcing him to self-isolate in Johannesburg for 10 days.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi and prop Ox Nche have also been selected to start for the world champions in Cape Town this weekend, having undergone medical screening due to being in similar positions.

Fly-half Handre Pollard, another of the Springboks who tested positive, will win his 50th cap.

The 23-man matchday squad selected by Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber includes 21 players who featured in the country’s triumphant World Cup campaign of 2019.

Nienaber has stuck with the same forward pack which began the 40-9 success over Georgia on July 2, with scrum-half Faf De Klerk, centres Damian De Allende and Lukhanyo Am, and wings Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe the five men recalled.

“Some of the players didn’t have Covid-19 symptoms at all, they have been managed according to their individual needs, and they have really impressed me with their intensity and enthusiasm at training,” said Nienaber in a statement.

“The wellbeing of our players is of paramount importance, so we have been working closely with the medical team to work out what would be the best course of action for each player over the three-Test Series.”

