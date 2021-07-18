Ali Price knows the recipe for success

If Ali Price finds his name in Warren Gatland’s matchday squad for Saturday’s opening Test against the Springboks, it will complete a remarkable rise from kneading dough at a bakery to using his loaf for the British & Irish Lions.

Price, 28, is the Glasgow Warriors and Scotland player who represents the biggest threat to Conor Murray’s bid to become a Test scrum-half on three successive Lions tours but speaking yesterday, the English-born scrum-half, revealed yesterday he had already been on a “crazy” journey to get to this point.

It is 10 years since he left school and joined the academy at English championship side Bedford Blues, a move which put him on the radar of Saracens, which has close ties with the club, and into the same Sarries A team as fellow Lions Maro Itoje and Jamie George.

Yet the summer before that, Norfolk-born Price was working at the Krusty Loaf bakery in Hunstanton, up before dawn and “the guy who put in the yeast, eggs, water, and flour then kneaded it all together” until clocking off at 11am.

“I didn’t mind doing a focaccia actually. It takes a lot of kneading though.”

Looking back at that time from the Lions hotel in Hermanus, near Cape Town, Price said: “Yeah, it is surreal. I read that Hamish Watson said something similar. You dream of the Lions but you never think it’s going to become a reality. I think back to when I was 16 or 17… I was still at school then and it was through the summer that I did that job.

“It was a little independent (bakery) in Hunstanton. I only lasted about a month in it. It was a 3am wake-up to make sure all the bread was made before the shop opened. I wasn’t great at waking up that early – I got pretty tired! So I just did that as a summer job then when rugby started up again I was back to school so I stopped that.”