Furlong and Murray best placed of Irish as Gatland ponders tough questions

The hard work for Warren Gatland began yesterday as the British & Irish Lions boss gathered his coaching staff close and began selecting his starting line-up for this Saturday’s all-important first Test against South Africa.

Saturday’s 49-3 victory over the Stormers wrapped up the preliminaries as the Lions rebounded comfortably from their 17-13 defeat to a Test-strength South Africa A four days earlier and the management will have seen the majority of players in those two games who will be central to their conversations.

The three-time head coach has been through this before, in Australia in 2013 and New Zealand four years ago and more often than not when naming those six Test teams there was a surprise or two and the odd bombshell.

Which makes trying to second-guess the New Zealander all the more difficult. Given that he appears, in public at least, less certain about the composition of this starting XV than any other, trying to read between the lines of his press-conference utterances a thankless task. What we do know is that Gatland will have to find an answer to questions surrounding numerous positions.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong appears to be the only Irishman nailed on for his place when Gatland reveals his hand on Thursday at 10am Irish time, while the rest of the seven-strong contingent will be anxiously awaiting their fates over the next couple of days.

Tadhg Beirne put in another strong showing against the Stormers to advance his claims as the solution to the Lions breakdown issues earlier in the week as the starting blindside flanker while Jack Conan finished a good try to offer a reminder that the No.8 jersey is not just a toss-up between Sam Simmonds and Taulupe Faletau. And Robbie Henshaw shook off enough rust in his first game on South African soil after injury to suggest he did all that was required to earn a place in midfield, though it may come at the expense of Bundee Aki at inside centre.

Jones’ successful return off the bench with 23 minutes to go on Saturday will place the excellent Iain Henderson’s place in the second row under threat but it is Conor Murray who appears under the most scrutiny.

That is due to the excellent form of Scottish rival number nine Ali Price, who impressed once again in his 57 minutes as the starting scrum-half against the Stormers. It was a performance that garnered praise from Gatland for his sharpness and running game, even if the boss was unhappy with a couple of overhit box kicks.

He also noted replacement Gareth Davies’s improvement after a disappointing outing off the bench in the A game but Gatland did not reference Murray when asked about the scrum-half conundrum he undoubtedly faces.

That does not mean the Munster star, on his third tour now, is out of the running. It may mean quite the opposite and rightly so because for all Price’s attributes, Murray’s experience, calm under pressure, and ability to eke out great performances when it matters most should be enough to earn him the start against the Springboks back at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday.

They were the qualities Gatland referenced when he surprised everyone, including Murray, by naming the Garryowen man as tour captain in the hours following Alun Wyn Jones’s dislocated shoulder against Japan on June 26 and they will be the cornerstones when the case for Conor Murray is made in those selection discussions.

If anything, Price’s good form can be exactly the motivation Murray needs going into the first Test, just as healthy competition was the spur for his resurgence this season with both Munster, as the star of Craig Casey began to rise at a rapid rate, and Ireland, when Jamison Gibson-Park took to Test rugby like a duck to water.

Murray responded brilliantly to both threats and he can do so again, with Price looking to be his foil as an impact sub off the Test bench.

DHL STORMERS: S Petersen; L Zas (T Bursey, 60), J de Jongh, D du Plessis (C Smit, 65), E van der Merwe; T Swiel (A van Reenen, 48), G Masimla; L Lyons (D Bleuler, 65), JJ Kotze (A-H Venter, 48), N Fouche (L-M Mazibuko, 66); E van Rhyn - captain, JD Schickerling; N Xaba (M Theunissen, 61), J du Toit, E Roos (J Basson, 65).

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: S Hogg – captain; J Adams (L Rees-Zammit, 57), E Daly, R Henshaw (C Harris, 57), D van der Merwe; M Smith, A Price (G Davies, 57); R Sutherland (M Vunipola, 50), L Cowan-Dickie (J George, 50), T Furlong (Z Fagerson, 54); A Beard (A W Jones, 54), J Hill; T Beirne, H Watson, J Conan (S Simmonds, 57).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Gatland's scrum-half options

#790 Conor Murray - Munster

Age: 31 Test caps: 95: 6 - Lions, 89 - Ireland.

2021 Tour apps: 3; minutes: 166; tries: 0 try assists: 3

On his third tour, with plenty of credit in the bank for Gatland having first been selected in 2013 and was starting nine in all three Tests against the All Blacks in 2017.

Has been solid if unspectacular on tour in South Africa and was happy to hand back tour captaincy to Alun Wyn Jones last week, though he held firm on keeping the captain’s hotel suite. Is also the Lions’ best defensive nine on tour so far with an 83.3 per cent tackle success rate.

#843 Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors

Age: 28 Test caps: 42 - Scotland

2021 Tour apps: 4; minutes: 218; tries: 1 try assists: 2

Like a 23-year-old Murray eight years ago, Price has grabbed his chance with both hands and made a real impression on Gatland. Has played the most minutes and the head coach has praised his running game but noted a couple of overhit box kicks against the Stormers.

#850 Gareth Davies - Scarlets

Age: 30 Test caps: 62 - Wales

2021 Tour apps: 4; minutes: 93; tries: 1 try assists: 0 Livewire Welsh nine who has had just one start on tour against the Sharks in Johannesburg and has failed to showcase his best work in a Lions jersey, though he has the best gainline success of the three at 87.5 per cent.