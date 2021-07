Robbie Henshaw aware patience needed on long-awaited return

Robbie Henshaw knows he cannot put too much pressure on himself this evening when he puts an end to a frustrating three weeks and starts for the British & Irish Lions against the Stormers.

Having not yet played on South African soil due to the hamstring strain he sustained in training on arriving in Johannesburg, he knows more than most that tonight’s game at Cape Town Stadium is the final opportunity to shine before Warren Gatland and his coaching staff go into their selection meeting for the side to face the Springboks in seven days.

Gatland has been singing the Ireland centre’s praises throughout this tour, as if waiting for the Leinster star and 2017 Lion to prove his excellent showing in the pre-tour Test against Japan in Edinburgh on June 26 can be replicated against the world champions. That was a feeling shared yesterday by attack coach Gregor Townsend, who lauded Henshaw’s all-round abilities but the man himself, speaking yesterday, knows he must not try too hard to live up to expectations.

“It’s just about me playing my game and fitting into the system we have here in camp,” Henshaw said. “I can’t try to overdo it, I just have to fit into the system, do the right thing and do the basics well. Everyone has played really well so it’s great to be fit and available to play tomorrow and I’m really looking forward to playing on South African soil.

“I think people know what the circumstances are in terms of this being the last game before the first Test. I’d probably be thinking that anything can happen during the tour. A lot of chopping and changing can happen. You need to be ready for anything and expect anything. That’s what my mind is like. Expect anything and adapt.”

Wise words from a player whose 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand was ended by a pectoral muscle injury against the Hurricanes in Wellington before the second Test. He said there was no sense of deja vu when this latest “little setback” occurred, although the patience required to wait for a complete recovery went against more urgent instincts.

“It was very minor but because of my history with hamstrings I think they just wanted to make sure I was fully right. We were just cautious with it and it was great that the rehab team gave me time to make sure it was right.

“I was itching to get back and play. For me, it’s not enough to sit on the sidelines and watch training, I want to be out there running round. No-one wants to be in that position but there’s nothing I could do about it.”

Henshaw will be one of four Irish starters alongside Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan in a team featuring plenty of players looking to make up for lost time. Captain and full-back Stuart Hogg was late into Cape Town having spent seven days in isolation in Johannesburg alongside Townsend and three other members of staff, while Josh Adams returns to the wing after missing the loss to South Africa A on Wednesday to witness the birth of his daughter via the miracle of Zoom.

Most intriguingly, Alun Wyn James is on the bench just 21 days after he dislocated his shoulder against Japan while late arrival Marcus Smith is handed his Lions debut at fly-half a fortnight after receiving his first England cap from Eddie Jones.

With Warren Gatland saying he is still fluid on 60-70 per cent of his Test team for next Saturday, they all have everything to play for but the sense for Henshaw, who starts at inside centre in between the 20-year-old debutant Smith and outside centre Elliot Daly, is that a strong return in red will make one decision a little easier for the selectors.

“He can have a huge role in all aspects, because he’s an all-round player,” Townsend said yesterday. “He’s a good attacker, both as a ball-carrier and a passer. Very good support runner too. Then he’s got the kick-chase ability which he showed really well against Scotland this year, and in other games.

“Defensively he’s outstanding so I think he showed in that Japan game as well, how Steve (Tandy, defence coach) is wanting the team to defend, he adapted really quickly to that. So we are delighted he’s back.

“He got through training fine today and he gets a chance now to show that he’s available to play the Test series.”

DHL STORMERS: S Petersen; S Senatla, 1R Pretorius, D du Plessis, E van der Merwe; T Swiel, G Masimla; L Lyons, JJ Kotze, N Fouche; E van Rhyn - captain, JD Schickerling; N Xaba, J du Toit, E Roos.

Replacements (from): A-H Venter, K Blose, S Sandi, J Basson, M Theunissen, T Bursey, A van Reenen, J de Jongh, L-M Mazibuko, N Otto, L Zas, C Smit.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: S Hogg – captain (Scotland); J Adams (Wales), E Daly (England), R Henshaw (Ireland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); M Smith (England), A Price (Scotland); R Sutherland (Scotland), L Cowan-Dickie (England), T Furlong (Ireland); A Beard (Wales), J Hill (England); T Beirne (Ireland), H Watson (Scotland), J Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: J George (England), M Vunipola (England), Z Fagerson (Scotland), A W Jones (Wales), S Simmonds (England), G Davies (Wales), C Harris (Scotland), L Rees-Zammit (Wales).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).