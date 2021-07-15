'It’s an opportunity for the guys to stake a claim': Warren Gatland’s mind fluid in terms of Test 15

Warren Gatland will go into Saturday's British & Irish Lions’ final tour game before next week’s opening Test against South Africa keeping an open mind as to which of his squad will get the call to arms when the series finally gets underway Saturday week.

There was a time when selection for the final match before a Lions series opener spelled disaster for a player’s ambitions of a coveted place in the Test team. The game was usually on the Wednesday before and head coaches would have kept their Test XV under wraps just a few days out from the focal point of their Southern Hemisphere adventures to that point.

The current incumbent is still building though, and with the benefit of an extra few days before the Lions meet the Springboks in the first Test, Gatland says his mind is still 60 or 70% “fluid” regarding selection.

Which makes the game against the Stormers a last opportunity for the matchday 23 to stake their claims and means all is not lost for the players the head coach named yesterday. If all goes to plan, that should lead to a performance from a highly incentivised playing group eager to lay down their markers after their squad-mates came up just short against a Test-quality South Africa A side on Wednesday night, going down 17-13 at Cape Town Stadium.

Gatland said he had been encouraged by that performance and many of the individuals who contributed to it having got the workout he was looking for against a team brimming with World Cup winners but yesterday said of his Test team: “It’s probably fluid in terms of 60 or 70%. We’ve got some thoughts on where we are, we’ll see some players have a hit-out this weekend, look at some of those combinations.

“There’s a few guys who aren’t involved who we’re pretty happy with but it’s still an opportunity for the guys on Saturday to go and stake a claim as well.

“We felt we learned a heck of a lot from last night’s run-out against the Boks. We were disappointed with some of our turnover rate but we got on top of that and were much better in the second half.

“We were really pleased with our performance in the second half and were strong and finished over the top of them. We need to start better and make sure we’re in that arm-wrestle early on and deal with their kicking game. That’s in our thoughts.”

The key for Gatland is to maintain the high levels of intensity and physicality the A game produced through the Stormers game and into the three-Test series.

“I think that’s really important for us. We really benefited from last night,” he said, referring to the breakdown battle, particularly in the first half, and the suffocating linespeed the South Africans brought but which the Lions boss felt his players began to match as the game wore on. Gatland was also impressed by his own teams’ pick and go game, the scrum dominance they enjoyed and their maul defence.

He added: “So for us, we’re pretty aware and pretty happy with that hit out and just knowing what’s going to come next week, dealing with their kicking game.

“Right from the start they put a lot of balls in the air. So we’ve got to understand that, keep our patience and make sure we’re accurate in the air and a little bit, you know, not get bored of matching their kicking game because the way they defend it was pretty aggressive. So sometimes, particularly early on you’ve got to be comfortable in playing territory and wait for the opportunities to get the ball in their half.”

The gauntlet has been thrown down to the players who will now face the Stormers and even for a player like Irish No.8 Jack Conan who has three appearances on this tour missing the A games means for him there remains the need to impress.

“Yeah, look, it would have been great. You always want to play every game, but the nature of the beast and the way it is over here, you just can’t be involved in all of them, unless you’re Bundee (Aki), who obviously has been rolled out every day, but it’s not a bother to him.

“Yeah, it would have been great to play. The lads put in a massive shift, and would have been happy with the last 40 minutes. A lot of learnings to take from it and be better next week but please God I get an opportunity to go against South Africa at some stage over the next couple of weeks.

“All I can do is do my best. I’m happy enough with how it has gone so far. You can always do better but hopefully I get another 80 minutes this Saturday and if I’m selected great, but it is what it is. Once I look back and I am happy with my performance, you can’t really ask for more.”

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS (v DHL Stormers): S Hogg (Scotland, captain); J Adams (Wales), E Daly (England), R Henshaw (Ireland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); M Smith (England), A Price (Scotland); R Sutherland (Scotland), L Cowan-Dickie (England), T Furlong (Ireland); A Beard (Wales), J Hill (England); T Beirne (Ireland), H Watson (Scotland), J Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: J George (England), M Vunipola (England), Z Fagerson (Scotland), A W Jones (Wales), S Simmonds (England), G Davies (Wales), C Harris (Scotland), L Rees-Zammit (Wales).