Greg O’Shea: ‘You can always make money, you can’t make memories’

Greg O’Shea could have cashed in. He could have squeezed the last drop of celebrity status amassed from his starring role in Love Island, soaked up the adoration and reaped the financial rewards.

The route he took promised neither fortune nor fame but the dream of making the Olympic Games with the rest of the Ireland rugby sevens squad proved far more alluring than the bright lights and the big city.

It was a gamble he couldn’t afford not to take “To be honest with you, even going into that show I knew what my decision was going to be. I knew the work that was put in and I knew I couldn’t just throw it all away because I got too big for my boots and decided to move to the UK and become a celebrity.

“I had to come back here. I can be happy in my decision, and it nearly didn’t work out for me and I was going to look very silly, but look I’m glad it paid off in the end. You can always make money. You can’t make memories. We’ve such a crew of lads here. We’re all best mates.

“We hang out outside the rugby as well. For all our hard work to have paid off and get to the Olympics… Don’t get me wrong, I’ve taken my opportunities in and around that and maybe post my rugby career I’ll try and capitalise on it and see what going on. But for the moment we’re trying to do the country proud in Tokyo.”

As he says, it almost nearly didn’t pay off.

He was back training with the squad less than a month after the show stopped airing but he was originally omitted from the party that ultimately secured their Olympic place at the recent qualifying event in Monaco.

His training wasn’t great and then injuries kicked in but he rediscovered his form in time to play a huge role in the French principality and they go to Tokyo now making no bones about their intentions of bringing home a medal.

What would that mean?

“It would just make the last six years all worth it. It would really give some recognition and respect for the Sevens programme.

“Obviously, we’re in the shadow of the 15s, which is normal enough, They’re one of the best in the world. We want to be one of the best in the world as well and I think we can do it, make the country proud and see what happens. Fingers crossed.”

The sevens circuit out may play out on a global stage but it’s a small village of teams that play each other time and again. Their pool opponents - USA, Kenya and South Africa - won’t have anything up their sleeve. Neither will Ireland, of course.

The most important thing is that all three have been beaten before. There are no mental leaps to be made in the opening fixtures.

“100%. We beat South Africa twice, I think, and the USA a few times and Kenya a couple of times and they’ve beaten us as well.

“So it’s not going to be easy but at least we know it’s in there somewhere and if we get the game-plan right and the players moving well we could win the thing. Let’s see who what happens.”