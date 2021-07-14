John Cooney 'deflated' with lack of Ireland opportunities 

John Cooney admits he is deflated by his ongoing absence from the Ireland setup and that his ambitions are now focused purely on being the best scrum-half he can be with Ulster.

The Dubliner is still recovering from a neck injury suffered in Ulster’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Leicester and was thus unavailable for this summer’s Tests against Japan and the USA, but it is February of 2020 since he last wore the green jersey.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Craig Casey have both since emerged as squad staples while Caolin Blade made his debut against the United States last Saturday. Time is not on Cooney’s side now that he is 31 years old.

“Yeah, I probably am deflated to be honest … It gets harder each time and I feel I’ve done enough and I’ve done everything asked of me. I said last season they called me in to train with them against France in a game that I was meant to start before lockdown and I got all my work done. I encouraged everyone and I trained well.

“Then I got called in again and did everything they asked of me, so I feel like I can be proud of what I’ve done because everything that’s been asked over me for the last couple of years I’ve done it. I’ve never complained and I’ve worked incredibly hard.”

He has no regrets. He has moved from Leinster to Connacht and on to Ulster to progress his career and his goal now is to strive towards “world-class”. If that is enough for him to add to his eleven caps then well and good. If not, well, he’s done what he can.

Cooney has long been one of the more thoughtful and interesting voices in the Irish game. That was apparent again yesterday as he promoted the latest ‘Tackle Your Feelings’ campaign alongside his friend and former Connacht teammate Jack Carty.

The pair shared how Cooney pulled his out-half up on some of the harsh words the latter tended to direct at his No 9 on the field and how that helped them both grow as individuals, as a tandem and as people.

The point being made was that different players respond differently to encouragement and criticism and it was put to Cooney that it could explain why it was difficult for him to click with the famously demanding Johnny Sexton.

“Potentially. When I first started playing with Leinster I did find it quite difficult the way he kind of spoke to me. We did play a bit with Ireland. I don’t know, I won’t really expand on that too much. It’s not really the type of communication I enjoy as a rugby player.

“I prefer the positive attitude where a player… No-one wants to make mistakes. It’s something I have learnt in how I communicate with other players. I want them to work hard, and if they don’t work hard I’d be the first on them. We’re all there trying to be as good as we can so I’d be more sensitive to that.”