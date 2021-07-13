'Phenomenal' Morne Steyn ready to take on Lions again

He was the rookie who broke Lions’ hearts a dozen years ago and Morné Steyn could be at it again as he starts at fly-half for South Africa A.

The memories of Morné Steyn’s goal-kicking heroics for the Springboks against the British & Irish Lions 12 years ago live long for both Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins and Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

Now one of the “old heads” in the Springbok camp according to World Cup-winning centre and South Africa A captain Lukhanyo Am, Steyn, 37, famously came off the bench a week after his Test debut and delivered the knockout blow to the Lions with his last-minute, long-range penalty that sealed second-Test victory and a series win on his home ground at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld.

Though he was born in the Eastern Cape, Steyn signed for the Bulls as a teenager, where he would met the young van Graan and the pair worked together at Currie Cup, Super Rugby level before the fly-half signed for Stade Francais and the coach moved to Munster via the Springboks.

“He’s a phenomenal rugby player,” van Graan told the Irish Examiner of Steyn in an interview conducted last month. “I think he made his debut for the Springboks in that Lions series, had a phenomenal year in 2009, won the Super Rugby with the Bulls, part of the Springboks team that beat the Lions and then won the Rugby Championship and the Blue Bulls, we won the Currie Cup that year, so 2009 was a phenomenal year for him.

“Fast forward and he went to Stade Francais and then came back and the Bulls have won the Currie Cup again, they’ve won the South African version of Super Rugby again so who knows.

“He’s an incredible kicker and the Bulls have played really well with him at 10, his tactical game, his place-kicking, he’s a class player and such an experienced player.

“He’s seen it all before so if they select him, obviously they’ve got Handre Pollard back from injury, Elton Jantjies and Curwin Bosch, Damian Willemse but Morné has certainly been playing very, very well for the Bulls.

“Who knows, Morne Steyn played in the last Lions series and has been on fire for the Bulls so it is fascinating to see who Jacques (Nienaber) and Rassie (Erasmus) pick.”

Jenkins’ memories are less favourable but the respect the Welshman has for his old adversary was genuine when asked about Steyn yesterday.

“Yeah, fantastic player. I’ve been on the wrong end a few times against Morné with his accuracy and his incredible kicking.

“A fantastic player all round and I don’t think there’s many players who would have played against the Lions twice in that 12-year period and Morné would be one of the rare ones so I’m sure he’s looking forward to tomorrow and we’re certainly looking forward to playing against him.

“He’s played at the highest level for a long time and obviously still going so a great achievement by him and we’re looking forward to going against him.”