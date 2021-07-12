Overlooking Johnny Sexton for Lions rankles with Andy Farrell

Andy Farrell had plenty to be happy about as he clocked off for the summer with Saturday’s rout of the United States, but the absence of a phone call for Johnny Sexton from South Africa rankled.

Context: His star out-half hasn’t played a minute of competitive rugby since coming off with a head injury during Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on April 10.

And Sexton was one of a trio of senior pros Farrell saw fit to stand down during the now completed summer window which saw an inexperienced Ireland squad extend their run of successive wins to five with defeats of Japan and the Eagles.

This was the backdrop to Warren Gatland’s decision to send for 22-year old Marcus Smith, fresh off his first two senior caps with England, so he can act as Lions tour cover for Finn Russell as the Scot manages an Achilles injury.

“You know as much as me,” said Farrell when asked about Sexton’s availability. “Johnny is fighting fit. He’s been in our camp, he is taking good care of himself, and Warren knows that. I heard the comments, I think he made the comment that it was like-for-like with Finn Russell and Marcus Smith.

“I don’t know what to make of it, to be honest. Again, I can only go back to what we all know: who was the best fly-half in the competition, in the Six Nations?

“I don’t know what more Johnny could do really.”

Keith Earls and Cian Healy were the other senior men to be handed time off by Farrell this summer, despite the absence of what has since turned out to be seven of his main men due to their concurrent duties with Gatland’s Covid-threatened outfit.

The focus this last month or so was on broadening the playing base and fast-forwarding the process by which players stationed on the mezzanine level between greenhorn and grizzled vet could take on more leadership duties on and off the field. James Ryan’s stint as captain is an obvious example of that.

The eight new caps introduced during Saturday’s 71-10 pummelling of the Americans brought to 17 the number of players who have tasted senior Test rugby for the first time in a ‘season’ which incorporated the two leftovers ties against Italy and France from the 2020 Six Nations.

In all, 53 players have played parts in a campaign that delivered nine wins and four losses and one which swung on a hinge from no more than so-so to good-and-getting-better with that cathartic defeat of England in March.

“We’re always judged on the Six Nations and we were nearly there against Wales. You can talk about the red card but that’s one that got away,” said Farrell. “We pride ourselves on winning every game at the Aviva and France got that one, but how we reacted when our backs were against the wall was a credit to the lads.

“The big game was the last game against England and we performed then and it’s nice now to get a few more wins under our belts that will take us through to a much-needed off-season where, as I’ve said before, we’ve whetted a few appetites and grown competition for places. Hopefully next season starts off with a bang.”

Results are only part of this equation.

Farrell has made a commitment to expand Ireland’s pallet with a commitment to more heads-up rugby and the US provided the best canvas yet on which to paint by conceding 10 tries, four of them to Ronan Kelleher alone.

Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney chipped in with another pair on their debuts before Stuart McCloskey, Hugo Keenan, Gavin Coombes (on his first start) and Finlay Bealham rounded off the scoring for the new-look home side.

It was candy floss fare, enjoyable but soon digested, given the poverty of the opposition’s challenge. Even so, Farrell was entitled to his positivity given the body of work put down on the night and over the course of the last nine or so months.

Have they evolved in that time? His answer was a definitive yes.

The head coach waxed lyrical about a scrum that has provided a strong foundation for most of the campaign, a lineout and maul that have again become a potent “weapon” and a defence that is conceding roughly 1.8 tries per game.

Finding a balance will be the priority when they meet next. Not just in terms of players returning to the fold and those so recently promoted, but between the old strengths of system and structure and the more recent attempt to play what they see.

“You saw in parts (against the US) once we settled down that we are able to play to space quite a bit and get our game flowing at times. You saw in the Japan game that it isn’t just about going around teams neither.

“You can find space down the middle,” said the head coach. “I thought our rucking was very accurate in that game and I thought we were on top of them and we were very hard to handle in scoring some fantastic tries, so we are mixing that up very well.”