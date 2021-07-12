Tadhg Beirne: Uncertainty means every Lion must seize his moment

Tadhg Beirne picked a good time to get “a bit lucky” for the British & Irish Lions but after spending three days self-isolating following last week’s Covid-19 scare in the tourists’ camp he recognises the importance of grasping opportunities when they come his way.

It was modesty, no doubt, that prompted Beirne’s description of his two tries for the Lions in a 71-31 win over the Cell C Sharks in Pretoria on Saturday night. Yet having been withdrawn from the matchday squad for the first meeting against the Natal side four days earlier when what were thought to have been two positive test results sent a number of close contacts to their rooms as a protective measure, the versatile forward knew that chances to play for the Lions, let alone stake a claim for Test selection later this month, are not to be taken lightly.

The Ireland lock/flanker has made his mark on the 2021 tour in both of his appearances so far with a try against Japan in the pre-tour Test at Murrayfield and another prominent showing at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, capped by his try double, did his hopes of making the first Test squad against the Springboks in Cape Town on July 24 no harm. With head coach Warren Gatland on Saturday saying the next two matches will be “pretty important for a number of players to put their hand up and hopefully put themselves in contention for a Test spot”, Beirne will have to do it all over again against either the Stormers or South Africa A over the next seven days and his spell in isolation, as well as more everyday reasons for missing out such as the stomach bug that took out Maro Itoje for the second Sharks game on Saturday, underlined the importance of taking one’s chances when they come along.

“You never know what is around the corner,” Beirne said. “Some lads might only get one game between now and the first Test. If something does happen — it wasn’t even Covid that struck Maro down today — you never know what opportunities might come.

“We always have to be prepared and you saw on Wednesday how prepared everyone was who wasn’t meant to be playing. Again today Courtney (Lawes, Itoje’s replacement as a second-row starter) wasn’t supposed to be playing but came in and had a class game. So yeah, massively so.”

After the upheavals of last Wednesday when Beirne, 29, was sent into self-isolation, the Munster man and the others in the same situation have had to be mentally resilient amid the uncertainty.

“It was massively disappointing. Everything was up in the air, I was changed, bag ready to go, about to walk out the door to get on the bus and I got the phone call saying that I would have to isolate in the room.

British and Irish Lions' Tadhg Beirne, foreground scores a try as South African Sharks' Cameron Wright looks on. Picture: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

“It was disappointing but it’s the circumstances around at the moment. You have to take it on the chin and thankfully the lads pulled together and managed to put in a serious performance on Wednesday (winning 54-7 in Johannesburg).

“I had to watch it from the room but very much enjoyed the lads going out there and putting in a serious shift.

“It wasn’t actually until Friday that we got out, I think we needed two negatives on the Thursday and the Friday, so we were isolating until the Friday afternoon. We had a pretty late extended captain’s run on the Friday.

“It was quite up in the air until then and when we got the news, we were all delighted to finally get out of the rooms and we were raring to go. You could see that in our captain’s run, lads were probably getting a bit too excited after getting out of isolation for a few days in their rooms.

“It probably didn’t go into the game too well. We didn’t start the way we wanted to but we managed to finish well and that was the main thing.”

Finding perspective has been key for Beirne on a tour that has thrown up a unique set of circumstances on an almost daily basis.

“Everyone is in the same boat and I would say everyone is finding it difficult at times but at the same time, you have to be very grateful that we’re able to be here, that we’re in this position. We have still been selected to play for the Lions and the tour is still happening, so you have to remind yourself that you’re privileged to be here.

Tadhg Beirne. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

“So there’s always going to be a mental challenge. Everyone’s away from their families, we don’t leave the hotel grounds, we don’t see anyone other than ourselves, so they are challenges everyone has to face. But we’re very lucky this is going ahead and we’re grateful, so it’s easy to overcome those mental challenges when they do pop into your head.”

Having been earmarked by Gatland as a blindside flanker rather than lock, Beirne feels there is more to come from him in the number six jersey.

“I don’t think I’ve had a sniff in the breakdown in the two games I’ve played so I don’t think my point of difference has shown just yet, but hopefully in the next few games I’m involved, those opportunities will come.

‘I definitely enjoy playing six. It’s a different kind of system to what I’m used to so I’ve been settling into that system and getting to know how players play, especially the 10s. That’s been really good and I’ve been enjoying it.

“As a player, it’s not my decision whether I get selected or not. Obviously I’m going to do the very best I can to give Gats that headache and come Test week I’ll be on the team sheet. But all you can do is put your best foot forward.”