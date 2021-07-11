Gatland craves sterner tests on reshuffled tour

Whether it is the Stormers or South Africa A that the British & Irish Lions play on Wednesday, Warren Gatland is hoping his players are challenged a little more stringently than they have been in their opening three games on tour.

Having been hammered 54-7 last Wednesday, the Cell C Sharks surprised the tourists in their hastily-arranged rematch at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, stepping in for the Covid-struck Bulls with a less-experienced side than had pitched up in Johannesburg four days earlier but catching the Lions unawares with an opening 40 minutes of sharper linespeed and greater physicality that forced a number of errors and the concession of four first-half tries by Gatland’s men. The game was level at 26-26 by half-time.

It was just the sort of examination the head coach craves for his squad in the lead-up to the first Test against the Springboks in Cape Town in 12 days, but it would last only a further five minutes when that physicality went over the edge and scrum-half Jaden Hendrickse was sent off by Wayne Barnes for landing an elbow on the head of a prone Liam Williams in the cheapest of shots.

The Lions took full advantage, running out 71-31 winners as they racked up more than 50 points for the third straight game and though Gatland was grateful for the Sharks’ efforts in filling the breach for the Bulls the head coach will look for more searching questions to be asked in the coming days having arrived in Cape Town from Johannesburg on Sunday.

“Nothing people throw at us will hopefully catch us by surprise,” Gatland said. “We’ll be ready for that. We’re well aware of the challenges of the Springboks and how tough they’ll be and the physicality they’ll bring.

“We’ve probably not been tested. Even though the Sharks put it up to us, we’ve not been tested over 80 minutes like we need to be. Hopefully we’ll get that over the next week possibly with the Stormers and hopefully with South Africa A.”

Just who the Lions play next remained undecided on Sunday although the scheduled game against South Africa A this Wednesday appeared to be back on as the Springboks broke their silence for the first time since last Wednesday to announce they had returned to the training ground after the release of several players from protective self-isolation.

The wider South African squad from which the A team will be selected have all been in the same bubble in Johannesburg and the Springboks said “six rounds of Covid-19 testing and a six-day preventative self-isolation period” had cleared a large group of players to return to the field. Captain Siya Kolisi and five other players as well as head coach Jacques Nienaber were not among the released group and remain in isolation following positive tests announced on Sunday.

“All the players and management who had Covid-19 Tests on Saturday returned negative test results, which paved the way for the players to train on Sunday. Four rounds of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in the last week delivered new positive cases among the players and three among the team management.

“The players who tested positive were Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Dan du Preez, (both loose forwards), Ox Nché (prop), Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni (both hookers) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing).

“With the entire squad and management team confined to their rooms since Monday, however, the possibility of transmission through close contact has been mitigated.”

World Cup-winning head coach Rassie Erasmus, who is now SA Rugby Director of Rugby, will take training sessions with the rest of Nienaber’s coaching staff in the absence of the new head coach who tested positive for Covid on Monday.

The Lions still have one player and four staff members self-isolating, a quintet that was left behind in Johannesburg when the rest of the touring party flew to Cape Town.

“They’ll join up with us on Wednesday,” Gatland added. “We were tested yesterday and today and everyone was negative. We hope those will join the squad on Wednesday fully when they arrive down to Cape Town.”