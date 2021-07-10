Marcus Smith called into Lions squad as injury cover

Warren Gatland has called in rookie fly-half Marcus Smith to his British & Irish Lions squad as injury cover for Achilles tendon victim Finn Russell.

In a surprise move, even to the 20-year-old Smith, the Lions head coach dropped the surprise news into a pre-match television interview before Saturday’s tour game against the Cell C Sharks in Pretoria while the fly-half was playing for England against Canada in only his second Test cap at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

Russell was withdrawn from the replacements for the Lions at Loftus Versfeld with an Achilles tendon issue with centre Bundee Aki while Courtney Lawes came into the starting pack as a replacement for fellow English lock Maro Itoje, who was suffering from a mild gastric bug, Gatland said.

“Maro Itoje picked up a bit of a stomach bug last night, it’s not Covid, which is a relief to everyone,” Gatland told Sky Sports, “but he’s been replaced by Courtney Lawes and Adam Beard comes onto the bench.

“And Finn Russell’s been managing an Achilles that he’s had for the last few weeks and it’s not 100 per cent. It’s going to keep him out for a couple of weeks so Bundee Aki comes onto the bench as well.

“It’s not (tour-ending) at this stage, it’s a slight tear in his Achilles, they injected it today and hopefully we’re going to manage it and see if he can get through the next couple of weeks and as a result we’re going to call up Marcus Smith to come out on Sunday.”

It caps a remarkable couple of weeks for Smith, 20, who spearheaded Harlequins’ unlikely run to the English Premiership title and then earned his England Test debut against the USA six days ago. He was playing his second Test at Twickenham against Canada as Gatland revealed his call-up on Sky Sports television.

“He’s playing for England at the moment, so we’ll have a chat and so he’ll catch a flight tomorrow. He needs to be PCR tested after the game and hopefully all’s well and he comes through injury free.

“He’s been absolutely outstanding, I’m a big fan of his, I watched him last year and he was really really promising. He’s had a great year for Harlequins and has obviously played for England now.” Why Smith and not maybe some of the more experienced fly-halves, of whom Ireland captain and two-tour Lions Test veteran Johnny Sexton was believed to be on standby.

“The reason for Marcus is just how well he has played. He’s been playing regularly in the last few weeks, obviously winning the Championship with Harlequins, playing for England now and kind of a similar player to Finn Russell as well so a bit of a like for like replacement in terms of the way he plays the game.

“We’ve got two really experienced 10s (in Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell) and he might add something exciting and a little bit new to the squad.”