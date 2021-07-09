Gatland flags further likely reshuffles in Lions tour programme 

Warren Gatland is hoping for clarity within the next 24 hours over who his British & Irish Lions will be playing in Cape Town next Wednesday after suggesting the tourists’ two opponents after the weekend will be switched amid ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty.

The Lions head coach also gave the firmest indication yet, though still unconfirmed, that all three Test matches against world champions South Africa will be played in the relatively safer, virus-wise, Cape Town rather than return to Covid hotspot Johannesburg for the final two rubbers of the series with the Springboks.

The Lions will first play their hastily-arranged rematch with the Cell C Sharks, whom they played on Wednesday and beat 54-7, and have filled the vacuum created when scheduled opponents the Bulls were unable to field a team due to a Covid outbreak in their squad.

Saturday’s game will be at the Bulls’ home stadium Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria before the squad heads south to Cape Town on Sunday.

The green light for the second Sharks game followed a further round of Covid-19 PCR testing in the touring party. Two testing sessions last Wednesday had produced two positive results, one for a member of the Lions staff, the other a weaker “single-gene positive” to a player which sent a number of players and other management team members into isolation as close contacts, just hours before the first Sharks game in Johannesburg. Gatland had been forced to make eight changes to his named team 90 minutes before kick-off but the Lions ran in eight tries.

On Friday, following two negative tests on the affected player, the single-gene positive was deemed a false positive and he and the close contacts were released from their self-isolation in hotel rooms and back into the Lions bubble.

The Lions still have four members of staff, only one of whom tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, and a single player in self-isolation and Gatland described as “fantastic” the feeling he experienced at being able to select from a near-full complement of players for the Sharks rematch at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (5pm Irish Time).

Jamie George will captain the side from hooker, leading a pack featuring three Irish forwards, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan with tour captain Conor Murray named on the bench having been withdrawn, as was Beirne, at the 11th hour last Wednesday.

Yet question marks remain over next Wednesday’s game against South Africa A, whose squad will be drawn from inside a Springboks bubble in which there were 12 positive Covid cases including head coach Jacques Nienaber reported this week. There has been no update from the Springboks camp since Wednesday and Gatland admitted he was unsure what the state of play was, but added the Lions may play next Saturday’s opponents the Stormers ahead of schedule.

Asked if he had received assurance South Africa A would be able to field a team, Gatland said: “No we’re not 100 per cent. It will either be the Springboks (South Africa A) or the Stormers so they might just switch those games around. That hasn’t been confirmed. I hope in the next 24 hours we’ll know which way those games go.”

Then asked for clarity on where the second and third Tests will be played, the Lions boss said: "I'm not 100 per cent sure, but I'm pretty sure they'll be played in Cape Town. So, that hasn't been 100 per cent confirmed. That's my understanding at the moment, but until they give us 100 per cent confirmation we just have to wait and see.

"I think they're definitely going to be in Cape Town… if we play the three Tests at sea level (rather than returning to high altitude in Johannesburg for the second and third Tests) it's a real positive for us."

Gatland’s mantra for this unique tour has been “Chaos, adapt, change”, and while the past four days have certainly brought the former, the New Zealander, on his fourth Lions tour and third as head coach, said he was delighted with his players’ ability to roll with the punches.

“Yeah, it was fantastic. The case we have, we’re very unsure where that came from but everyone’s been very vigilant in terms of wearing masks and social distancing and trying to stay away, travel on the bus and things. So we’ve been very careful in trying to make sure that we didn’t have many cases so that very weak positive test that was has come back as negative in the last two days so it was possibly a false positive. But we have got one case and hopefully the close contacts will be out of isolation soon.

“So look, I can’t speak more highly of the way everyone’s conducted themselves. The medical team have been absolutely outstanding and the Strength and Conditioning team. They’ve moved into top gear on Wednesday afternoon, doing deliveries around the all the players, bags and food and stuff, pre-match meal and making sure everyone was ready, who needed ice or bath salts or whatever, they were there for them. They were incredibly calm and took a lot of pressure off the coaches in terms of they prepared the team and made it easier for the players.”

It must have come as some relief when his pre-match press conference turned to everyday bumps and bruises and an expected timeframe for the return of centre Robbie Henshaw, who will be absent once again on Saturday due to a slight hamstring strain.

“He thinks he’s ready to go now so he’s not too far away. Whether that’s next Wednesday or next weekend, he’s up and running and hopefully he'll start doing more stuff over the weekend as well and we’ll make a decision on Sunday whether that’s being back involved on Wednesday or next weekend.”

CELL C SHARKS: A Volmink; M Potgieter, W Kok, M Koster, T Abrahams; L Cronje, J Hendrikse; N Mchunu, K van Vuuren, W Herbst; L R Roets, R Hugo; D Richardson, M Gumede, P Buthelezi - captain.

Replacements: D Jooste, M Majola, K Mchunu, T Bholi, J Labuschagne, C Wright, B Chamberlain, J Ward, L Adriaanse, R Jonker, C Bosch.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: L Williams (Wales); A Watson (England), E Daly (England), C Harris (Scotland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); D Biggar (Wales), G Davies (Wales); R Sutherland (Scotland), J George – captain (England), T Furlong (Ireland); M Itoje (England), J Hill (England); T Beirne (Ireland); H Watson (Scotland), J Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: K Owens (Wales), W Jones (Wales), K Sinckler (England), C Lawes (England), S Simmonds (England), T Curry (England), C Murray (Ireland), F Russell (Scotland) Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)