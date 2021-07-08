Andy Farrell: 'Have they hunger to get themselves to 30 caps?'

Andy Farrell has told his eight newbies not to give in to “desperation” and balance their desire to stand out with the need to fit in when they suit up for an Ireland side that will wrap up its season against the USA in Dublin.

The Ireland head coach has handed first caps to Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney with Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade and Harry Byrne set to join them in the Test club if brought on from the bench.

“As we keep banging on about, coming into an international camp for the first time is pretty daunting because you have been so used to one way of playing and it is so ingrained in you in how you play for your province,” Farrell explained this afternoon.

“You have new calls, new teammates, getting about your work within six or seven days to be able to perform at your best is a difficult one. It takes time to be able to get really good at that so I’m looking to see whether the newcomers can deliver for the team, what we have tried to work on and improve on as a team. They have got to be part of that.

“What tends to happen sometimes when you think you get an opportunity, you become a little bit desperate and that desperation can get in the way of how you want to perform. So just trying to calm them down and get them to understand what they need to focus on. That detail and getting the togetherness of the team right I’m sure will grab their attention.”

It is, he pointed out, a balancing act.

Farrell has spoken repeatedly in recent weeks about players producing a ‘point of difference’ that can make them stand out from the crowd but this is something that has to fit in with the needs of the collective which, he stressed, always comes first.

It’s not just the rookies who will feel the need to ace this audition. Another eight of the matchday 23 have eight caps or fewer and all bar Caelan Doris has yet to manage half-a-dozen. Producing a slick collective effort will take considerable doing.

It’s hard not to look at this game through the prism of the next World Cup, in France in 2021, not least given the failure of the national team to push beyond the quarter-final season in either of their attempts under the otherwise successful Joe Schmidt.

Strength in depth is an eternal topic of discussion and cause of hand-wringing on these shores so it was put to Farrell whether that has improved since he first saddled up as Schmidt’s deputy five years ago.

“I think it is pretty good and I think it is getting better and better. That is why these windows are so important. We have talked about missing out on tours, and they are pretty important to grow the depth, but there are always one or two positions that you would like to see people coming through and adding a little more depth.

“But that is a given in any type of squad, I would have thought. We are unbelievably happy with the depth. It is the competition now, isn’t it?

“It is people going home after this window, having a really good think after this summer, whether they consistently want to be back in the room and be, not just a one-cap player, or a five-capper. Can they have the hunger, consistency and know-how to get themselves to 30 caps. That is the type of attitude we want.”

The odds are that one or two will be key men come France in two years’ time but this last few weeks has already been a godsend for a coach and a side deprived of the chance to tour in the Pacific Islands this summer because of Covid.

Farrell has been able to work with new players, see how they tick and what needs work. And not just that. Others have shone, men who have spent 18 months or two years knocking around the fringes without getting this sort of role in central casting.

“I’m talking about the likes of Caelan Doris and Joey (Carbery) and Hugo Keenan along with James (Ryan) who is new enough to the leadership group never mind the captaincy,” said Farrell.

“They have worked all the time to make sure their team is as good as it possibly could be. They have done a marvellous job, have loved the experience and I am sure they will learn from it.”