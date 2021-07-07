Dream debut for Noah Lolesio as Australia beat France at the death

Australia 23 France 21

Debutant Noah Lolesio kicked a last-gasp winner as Australia won their first Test match of 2021, beating France at the death.

An extraordinary finish saw France have the opportunity to kick to touch to end the game and open the three-match series with a win but they failed to do so.

After fluffing their lines, they conceded a penalty with Lolesio making no mistake.

The dramatic ending occurred after French flyer Gabin Villiere scored two early tries as Fabien Galthié's side raced into a 15-0 lead at Suncorp Stadium.

Against a side playing their first Test match since December, France failed to push on as the hosts got to grips with the game.

Having turned down a number of kickable penalties, Brandon Paenga-Amosa touched down to get the Aussies on the board with Lolesio adding the extras to reduce the deficit to 15-7 at the interval.

Penalties from Louis Carbonel and Melvyn Jaminet kept France in the lead, however, a Michael Hooper try for the Wallabies set up a tense finale.

And after France failed to clear their lines, it was Lolesio who held his nerve to kick the winning penalty and give his side the win The sides meet again on July 13 in Melbourne before it's back to Brisbane for the July 17 third Test.

AUSTRALIA: Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami, Matt To’omua, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa; Matt Philip, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper, Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Darcy Swain, Isi Naisarani, Tate McDermott, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway.

FRANCE: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Arthur Vincent, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Louis Carbonel, Baptiste Couilloud; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Gaetan Barlot, Demba Bamba; Killian Geraci, Romain Taofifenua; Dylan Cretin, Anthony Jelonch, Sekou Macalou.

Replacements: Anthony Etrillard, Quentin Walcker, Sipili Falatea, Florent Vanverberghe, Baptiste Pesenti, Cameron Woki, Teddy Iribaren, Anthony Bouthier.