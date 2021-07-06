Billy Dardis 'extremely proud' to captain country as Ireland name Sevens squad for Tokyo

Billy Dardis says it was an "an extremely proud moment" when he found out he would captain the Ireland Sevens squad at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Dardis and his side took the last spot in the competition beating France in the decisive repechage clash in Paris as the 26-year-old Dubliner will now lead the 13-strong squad in Japan.

“Having the honour of being selected to captain Ireland at the Olympics is special and I don't think I'll come to realise the enormity of it for some time to come," he said.

"Going to Tokyo, we as a squad are representing so much more than ourselves and our families, but Irish Sport and Irish Rugby on the biggest sporting stage. To lead this group out at the Olympics will be an extremely proud moment.”

Ireland's Billy Dardis in action during the World Rugby Sevens Repechage. Picture: INPHO/Manuel Blondeau

While this is the first time that Ireland will field a rugby team in the Games, for one of their players it will be a second Olympic experience as Greg O’Shea previously competed in the Youth Olympics as a sprinter.“The Olympics is the pinnacle of sport, so to represent Ireland at the Games is a huge honour and it means even more to be there playing alongside my mates. All the hard work and sacrifice has been worth it and now I just cannot wait to get out there and play,” he said.

Added Anthony Eddy, IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby: “The squad has worked extremely hard for this opportunity, and they will be determined to perform well and represent their country with distinction. Very few rugby players get the opportunity to play rugby for their country at the biggest sporting event in the world and this squad of players should be very proud of their achievement and they will be the first of many more to come.”

IRELAND SEVENS squad (Tokyo Olympics): Jordan Conroy, Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick, Foster Horan, Jack Kelly, Terry Kennedy, Adam Leavy, Hugo Lennox, Harry McNulty, Gavin Mullin, Greg O’Shea, Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen.