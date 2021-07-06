'No one wants to jeopardise this': British & Irish Lions determined for tour to continue

The British & Irish Lions are determined to do whatever it takes not to jeopardise their tour of South Africa, assistant coach Steve Tandy said on Tuesday as this Saturday’s match against the Bulls was thrown into doubt by a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

Reports from South Africa suggest this Saturday’s tour match in Pretoria could be in doubt after “several” positive Covid test results were returned when the Bulls squad underwent routine testing on returning to their biosecure bubble on Monday night.

The Supersport.com story comes a day after the Springboks, who are scheduled to play the Lions in a three-Test series starting in Cape Town on July 24, suspended training on Monday following a positive test result for lock Lood de Jager. The world champions are due to play Georgia in Johannesburg on Friday night but head coach Jacques Nienaber was placed in isolation following de Jager’s positive and Tuesday’s scheduled team announcement was postponed until further notice with no confirmation of a return to training. The Georgians also cancelled their scheduled media conference on Tuesday.

The Lions, themselves in a biosecure bubble at their Johannesburg hotel and nearby training base, are set to play the Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airlines Stadium on Wednesday evening before switching their focus to the Loftus Versfeld showdown with the Bulls.

A cancellation this weekend would raise further questions about the viability of the 2021 tour given the public health emergency in the Gauteng region of South Africa, which includes both Johannesburg and Pretoria. There is little or no room in the schedule to find an alternative date if the Bulls game is abandoned.

Lions defence coach Tandy said the mood in the tourists’ camp had been unaffected by the reports and the focus remained on the next match, which also takes place at Emirates Airlines Stadium.

"There's nothing been confirmed,” Tandy said on Tuesday. “There's a lot of speculation around but that hasn't affected the mood in the camp. The boys trained well this morning and then they're just keeping the feet up before tomorrow night.

"It's a focus on us getting better and improving and building on the last couple of performances. Everyone is geared up for more people making their debuts for the Lions tomorrow night. It's exciting times and we're just focusing really on ourselves and getting better, spending time with each other."

Tandy, though, said the 37-player squad under head coach Warren Gatland was taking seriously its responsibility to keep their fully vaccinated bubble Covid-free.

"Definitely, it's something we're constantly reminding the players of - taking no risk in what we're doing. Obviously, we are tested three or four times a week and everything is sanitised and everyone's on their best behaviour. No one wants to jeopardise this tour in any way, shape, or form."

There are still suggestions the Lions and Springboks could still play all three Tests in Cape Town rather than return from the southern city to Johannesburg for the final two matches of the tour. The Lions are due to leave Johannesburg for Cape Town on Sunday to play their two remaining tour matches against South Africa A and the Stormers ahead of the first Test there on July 24.

“Other people will be talking and dealing with that,” Tandy said. “Generally we're trying to focus on the day to day with players and making sure that our standards and what we can control, we control. If we end up in Cape Town we'll deal with that. If we have to come back to Johannesburg, we're full prepared for whatever happens.”

Nor did the Lions defence coach rule out the possibility of the Lions facing Georgia this weekend in a worst-case scenario that saw the Springboks withdraw from their Test with the Lelos and the Bulls unable to field a side to face Gatland’s men.

“You're really talking in hypotheticals. Anything is possible through Covid, we've seen that. If there are any other games called off then playing would be great for us and whoever else is looking for a game.”

On the injury front, Tandy reported that Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw was recovering well from the slight hamstring strain that forced him to miss Wednesday’s game against the Sharks but said full-back Stuart Hogg, who captained the Lions to a 56-14 victory over the Sigma Lions last Saturday, was a doubt for the next game having been named on the bench.

“Robbie’s tracking really well. He was doing a bit of running today so he’s looking good. Hoggy’s carrying a bit of a dead leg going into the game tomorrow so we will probably make a decision on that tomorrow morning and see how he holds up.”