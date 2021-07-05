Peter O’Mahony gets early summer break as three players released from Ireland squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has released three players from his summer squad ahead of Saturday’s home Test with the USA, handing Peter O’Mahony an early off-season.

Farrell trimmed his squad to 35 players following last Saturday’s 39-31 Vodafone Summer Series win over Japan at the Aviva Stadium. Try-scoring centre Chris Farrell failed a Head Injury Assessment during the game while wing Jordan Larmour sustained a groin strain in the first half and both players will be managed by medics at their respective provinces.