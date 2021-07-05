Peter O’Mahony gets early summer break as three players released from Ireland squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has released three players from his summer squad ahead of Saturday’s home Test with the USA, handing Peter O’Mahony an early off-season.
Farrell trimmed his squad to 35 players following last Saturday’s 39-31 Vodafone Summer Series win over Japan at the Aviva Stadium. Try-scoring centre Chris Farrell failed a Head Injury Assessment during the game while wing Jordan Larmour sustained a groin strain in the first half and both players will be managed by medics at their respective provinces.
O’Mahony will commence his off-season, Monday’s IRFU squad update said, the Munster captain having played 70 minutes against the Brave Blossoms before being replaced by provincial team-mate Gavin Coombes for the 23-year-old’s Test debut.
The remaining members of the Ireland squad reassembled in Carton House on Sunday afternoon to begin preparations for the Eagles Test as Gary Gold’s side were making England work hard for their victory at Twickenham.
Head coach Farrell is expected to rotate his squad for the final game of the season when he names his matchday 23 on Thursday to face a tier-two side Ireland last played in November 2018, winning 57-14. The two nations are also set to meet later this year in Las Vegas on October 30.
Will Addison (Ulster) 4 caps, Robert Baloucoune (Ulster) uncapped, Caolin Blade (Connacht) uncapped, Billy Burns (Ulster) 7 caps, Harry Byrne (Leinster) uncapped, Joey Carbery (Munster) 23 caps, Craig Casey (Munster) 2 caps, Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps, Shane Daly (Munster) 2 caps, Tom Daly (Connacht) uncapped, Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps, James Hume (Ulster) uncapped, Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 12 caps, Michael Lowry (Ulster) uncapped, Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 5 caps, Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 35 caps.
Ryan Baird (Leinster) 4 caps, Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 15 caps, Paul Boyle (Connacht) uncapped, Ed Byrne (Leinster) 5 caps, Gavin Coombes (Munster) 1 cap Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 19 caps, Peter Dooley (Leinster) uncapped, Caelan Doris (Leinster) 8 caps, Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps, Rob Herring (Ulster) 22 caps, Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 12 caps, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 44 caps, Ross Molony (Leinster) uncapped, Tom O’Toole (Ulster) uncapped, James Ryan (Leinster) 36 caps, John Ryan (Munster) 24 caps, Nick Timoney (Ulster) uncapped, Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 32 caps, Fineen Wycherley (Munster) uncapped.