France name two uncapped players in the starting XV - Perpignan's Melvyn Jaminet and Gaëtan Barlot of Castres
Wallabies go with rookie half backs for French test

NEW CAP: Scrum-half Jake Gordon during a Wallabies training session ahead of Wednesday's test match against France.

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 12:56
Neil Delaney

SCRUM half Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio will form a new Wallabies halves combination for the opening Test against France in Brisbane on Wednesday. Gordon overcame a knee injury to win the battle with Tate McDermott to wear the vacant halfback jersey at Suncorp Stadium with regular starter Nic White sidelined.

With James O’Connor also injured, Brumbies young gun Lolesio gets his second start after making his Test debut last year against the All Blacks in an unhappy outing with the Wallabies pummelled 43-5. While Queenslander McDermott impressed on home turf during the Super Rugby AU season, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie instead opted for the mature head of Gordon, who will turn 28 on Tuesday.

The NSW Waratahs captain injured his knee in the penultimate game of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, putting him in severe doubt for the three-Test France series. But the injury healed in time for him to earn his second Test start and sixth overall, after being in the XV to face Italy in Padua on Australia’s spring tour in 2018.

Veteran Matt Toomua will line up alongside 21-year-old Lolesio after recovering from a neck injury, joining Hunter Paisami in the centres. The front row sees Brumbies teammates James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa as the starting props, with Brandon Paenga-Amosa named at hooker.

Noah Lolesio, who will form a new half-back combo with Jake Gordon
Noah Lolesio, who will form a new half-back combo with Jake Gordon

Rennie has named four potential Wallabies debutants on the bench in three Brumbies – hooker Lachlan Lonergan, lock Darcy Swain and centre Len Ikitau – and utility Rebels back Andrew Kellaway. Kellaway, 25, is the biggest surprise after only returning to Melbourne from Japan at the start of the trans-Tasman competition.

France have named an inexperienced side for the game, though there are only two uncapped players in the starting XV. Perpignan's Melvyn Jaminet will earn his first cap at full-back but he is supported by wings Gabin Villiere and Damian Penaud in the back three.

Up front, there is also just one debutant in hooker Gaëtan Barlot of Castres, with Jean-Baptiste Gros and Demba Bamba completing the front-row.

Killian Geraci and Romain Taofifenua are at lock in what will be a powerful duo, with Dylan Cretin, captain Anthony Jelonch and Sekou Macalou rounding off the pack.

*Israel Folau has signed with Japanese Top League side NTT Communications in a fresh twist after the sacked Wallabies fullback’s recent attempts to resurrect his rugby league career in Queensland.

With the backing of billionaire businessman Clive Palmer, Folau engaged lawyers to fight his case for a return for Southport in Gold Coast club football, despite failing to receive a contract clearance from French outfit Catalans.

Israel Folau Israel Folau to return with Gold Coast amateur team after securing Catalans release Read more That clearance came last week and a deal with the Top League club, which also announced sacked Waratahs coach Rob Penney as the new director of rugby, followed in a move that has reportedly taken Palmer by surprise.

AUSTRALIA: T Banks, T Wright, H Paisami, M Toomua, M Koroibete, N Lolesio, J Gordon, H Wilson; (8-1): M Hooper, R Valetini, L Salakaia-Loto, M Philip, A Alaalatoa, B Paenga-Amosa, J Slipper. 

FRANCE: M Jaminet, D Penaud, A Vincent, J Danty, G Villiere, L Carbonel, B Couilloud; (8-1): S Macalou, A Jelonch (c), D Cretin, R Taofifenua, K Geraci, D Bamba, G Barlot, J-B Gros.

Replacements: A Etrillard, Q Walcker, T Falatea, B Pesenti, F Vanverberghe, C Woki, T Iribaren, A Bouthier.

