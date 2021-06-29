New-look Ireland out to make their own statement against Japan

Revenge is in the air. Well, talk of it, at least. Japan’s arrival on Irish soil comes less than two years after their famous World Cup win against the Six Nations side in Shizuoka so the headlines are ready to be written.

That it would make for a dish served cold is one thing but there is no guarantee that a young and inexperienced Ireland side will serve up the result most expect against a Japanese side that belatedly found their feet against the British and Irish Lions last weekend.

Jamie Joseph is still leaning heavily on the core of players who beguiled a nation, and the rugby world with it, in 2019. Only nine of the 37 players called up this summer by Andy Farrell played a part in that tournament.

Some difference.

Ask Hugo Keenan where he watched the game and he’s at a loss to find an answer.

“I watched a few of them at home,” he said. “It was obviously in the middle of our season as well. It was such a tight game, a few small bounces didn’t go our way and that was sort of the difference of it.

“I think Japan proved in that whole tournament, and not just in that game, that they’re a serious side. They even put it up to South Africa in that play-off match as well, Scotland as well. Yeah, they’re a serious side.”

He’s a paid-up member of their fan club. No surprise for a full-back and given the way Japan play. If it isn’t the “rapid” Kotaro Matsushima, then he’s drawn to Lomano Lemeki’s ball-carrying presence, or Ryohei Yamanaka’s creativity.

“We know it's going to be a big challenge for us, we've got a few new lads in and our Lions contingent are away, so it's going to be a tough game but we've had a good week training, we're building well, and everything is starting to come together nicely.”

It’s a tricky assignment, no doubt about it.

Ireland’s inexperience almost guarantees growing pains and this all comes over 12 months into a season that has asked plenty of the players both physically and mentally as they have dealt with Covid and everything related to it.

The return of 3,000 spectators for Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium should help there. It’s mad to think that Keenan has 11 caps for Ireland now and he has yet to win one in front of a paying fan.

His entire family, including two grandmothers who have been converted to rugby on the back of his exploits, would make a good hole in the number of people allowed in this weekend so the 25-year-old has plenty of motivation to keep the standards high.

“I think we started… For some reason, I have June 22 in my head so it's been over a year now. It's been a long season but it's probably been the one that I've been most involved in, my first real sort of breakthrough season.

“I'm still only young, I still have a lot of energy in me, so still really looking forward to these two games and capping off a good season hopefully.”