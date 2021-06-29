Conor Murray: Captain's armband no guarantee of place in Lions Test XV

The new skipper has played under some legendary captains but he is determined to be himself as he takes on the extra responsibilities that come with being the tourists' main man
Conor Murray during a British and Irish Lions gym session in South Africa. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 15:21
Brendan O'Brien

Conor Murray’s name is to be etched into a long and illustrious roll call of Irish players who have captained the Lions but the Munster scrum-half is determined to work off a blank page and write his own chapter as he braces for the weeks ahead in South Africa.

From Willie John McBride to Brian O’Driscoll, and Karl Mullen to Paul O’Connell, there has been an endless supply of leaders sourced from these shores for the men in red and Murray has been afforded the same honour on the back of the injury to Alun Wyn Jones in Murrayfield last Saturday.

The 32-year-old admits that it took a few days for the elevation in status to kick in but, now that it has, he is excited by the prospect and he has already given some thought to the history of the armband and the quantity and quality of his countrymen who have worn it.

The boys are there and have their style. I have the utmost respect for all of them but it goes back to not changing what you do or who you are. It's really important you remain true to yourself.

“I sound like a broken record but Warren chose me because of what he's seen out of me on the last two tours and obviously how I play the game.

"That's got to be top of my list, that I don't try to change. That's where it gets dangerous and you probably start to get a little bit distracted if you do try to change.

“It's a clean sheet and it's the way I do it now. Those lads are there on the end of the phone if anything crops up and I'm thinking about something. It's a clean sheet for me."

He listed Rory Best, Paul O’Connell, and Peter O’Mahony as some of the captains he has learned from and he spoke to Jones briefly over the weekend. The advice he is getting from everyone is universal: be yourself, keep doing what you do.

His choice as skipper has come as a surprise, to himself and to others, but it has been explained by plenty of observers as proof that he is a guaranteed starter come the Tests against the Springboks in the weeks to come.

Gareth Davies and Ali Price are the others vying for that number jersey and Murray is adamant that his new role does not make him an untouchable when it comes to Warren Gatland’s preferred XV.

"Yeah, it doesn't mean that for a minute. I think that's completely separate. We've seen it before on Lions tours when captains haven't started. That's why I feel really strongly that I've got to remain myself and keep doing what I've been doing because the aim is to be in contention for the Test day squad and play in the Test matches.

“That's what makes that whole tour so special, having been on it once before, playing in the Test matches is what it's all about. That's what we're all still trying to do and I don't for a second think it's a given. If anything, like you said, you want to be at the top of your game and playing as best as you can possibly play.”

The biggest headache Murray has had to contend with so far is the insistence of his fellow players that he be called ‘Skips’ from now on. He’s trying to change that but there is little else that he can manipulate on a tour that is bound to strict protocols.

The Lions’ very presence in South Africa has been questioned and criticised at a time when the country is bracing for a third wave of Covid-19 and worries are being expressed about the health system to cope.

It’s quite possible that Murray’s expanded media duties could feature a growing number of questions on this very subject and that will require all the diplomatic skills of a man who has always handled himself well in front of a microphone.

“Obviously we're very aware of what's going on outside with the lockdown. The protocols and things are in place and we're here to hopefully put a smile on people's faces, here and even back home.

“Since we've been here, when the bus is stopping in traffic lights, we've had people beeping, waving, and smiling at us. So there's a good buzz around us being here. We're obviously very aware of the situation outside the hotel.

“We literally go from the hotel to the training ground so we're very much restricted in our movements as well… Again it's a live document, things can change quickly.

“We're here and very lucky to be able to do what we're doing and very focused on putting on a show for people to get behind and support us.”

