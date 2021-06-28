James Ryan not ruled out of Ireland's weekend date with Japan

James Ryan may yet play a part in Ireland's Test against Japan at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.
The Ireland lock was deemed unlucky to be overlooked, again, by the British and Irish Lions when head coach Warren Gatland decided that Adam Beard should replace Alun Wyn Jones after the latter suffered a tour-ending injury against the Brave Blossoms last Saturday.
However, it subsequently emerged that Ryan was carrying an adductor injury which, the IRFU say, is still being monitored across the week before a decision is made on whether or not he can face Jamie Joseph's side in Dublin.
That injury all but ruled him out of today's Lions flight to South Africa given Gatland needed players who were fit and vaccinated and ready to hit the ground running with a game against the Emirates Lions to come this Saturday in Johannesburg.
Meanwhile, Ulster's Michael Lowry will continue to train with Andy Farrell's squad this week.