With Wyn Jones out, who leads the Lions now? And will James Ryan be called up?

WARREN Gatland insisted the Lions squad was not in shock following their skipper’s tour-ending injury in the 28-10 win over Japan on Saturday and that the show would go on.

"No one's in shock, if you're in shock it reflects back into the squad," Gatland said.

"We’ve got to be fluid, react and make decisions. If you go into a shock scenario and look like you're panicking it will reflect badly.

"It's disappointing for Alun Wyn Jones, same if Justin Tipuric (shoulder) is not right. We just have to make the right decisions.

"We've got some experience, some good young blood. We've got some experience from the last couple of tours, a nice balance and a fantastic group of men.

"We've a lot of people who can fill in those roles."

CALL UP? James Ryan is an obvious candidate to replace the stricken Alan Wyn Jones.

Leinster and Ireland lock James Ryan must be in the running for a call-up as a second-row replacement, though that would leave Andy Farrell short of a captain for the two Tests against Japan and USA in the next fortnight having given Johnny Sexton the summer off.

But who could the Lions turn to as a replacement tour captain. Here are some of Gatland’s options.

KEN OWENS

The Wales hooker assumed the on-field captaincy in the wake of Alun Wyn’s seventh-minute withdrawal at Murrayfield and has plenty of leadership experience on the pitch with Scarlets and Wales and also brings an assured presence for his team in front of the cameras. Owens, 34, and nicknamed “The Sheriff”, has 84 Test caps and was on the Lions bench for all three Tests against New Zealand four years ago.

MARO ITOJE

England's Maro Itoje warms up prior to the Japan game.

Many observers’ choice for the captaincy before Jones got the nod, there are question marks over the England lock/flanker’s temperament and discipline but there is no doubting the Saracens’ player’s abilities to lead by example, not least on an outstanding 2017 tour to New Zealand.

STUART HOGG

The captain of Scotland will join up with the squad on Sunday following Exeter Chiefs’ English Premiership final against Harlequins at Twickenham.

IAIN HENDERSON

The leading Irish candidate for the captaincy and stepped up to the plate at Murrayfield on Saturday to lead the lineout against Japan in Jones’s absence. The Ulster skipper is in sparkling form and must be a favourite to start the Tests against the Springboks.

OWEN FARRELL

Another Saracens man and captain of England, but now embarking on his third Lions tour the fly-half/inside centre is by no means guaranteed of his place in the Test line-up.