Latest: Wyn Jones out of Lions tour to South Africa with dislocated shoulder

British and Irish Lions 28 Japan 7.

British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the tour to South Africa by a dislocated shoulder, head coach Warren Gatland has confirmed

The injury cast a dark shadow over the British & Irish Lions at Murrayfield on Saturday as they opened their 2021 account with a comfortable victory over Japan.

Jones, 35, lasted just seven minutes of his fourth Lions tour after having his arm caught in a ruck as the Wales skipper contested the ball.

“The shoulder was dislocated, they got it back in pretty easily,” coach Gatland said. “We’ll get it scanned, but with a dislocated shoulder it’s never good news. We’ll look at getting someone in pretty quickly and on the plane tomorrow. He’ll be gutted, it’s very disappointing for him. But you’ve got to put that behind you and move on as quickly as you possibly can. We’re discussing who to call up at the moment with the coaches.”

The Lions also lost veteran back-rower Justin Tipuric on 21 minutes with an unspecified injury and the tourists’ pack was further depleted on 69 minutes when No.8 Jack Conan’s impressive outing was cut short as Warren Gatland’s men finished the game with 14 men, the bench having been already deployed.

The game had been wrapped up comfortably by then in front of more than 16,000 supporters at Murrayfield as the Lions played on home soil for the first time since facing Argentina in Cardiff in 2005.

Japan, Asia’s first World Cup quarter-finalists in 2019 thanks to pool victories over both Ireland and Scotland, had arrived in Edinburgh for their first Test since their last-eight exit to eventual world champions South Africa.

Ranked 10th in the world, they posed a serious challenge to a Lions XV playing for the first time but for all their entertaining, high-tempo play, it was Gatland’s players who hit the ground running. Wing Josh Adams opened the scoring on 12 minutes, fellow debutant wing Duhan van der Merwe added a second six minutes later before Robbie Henshaw added to the tally on 23 minutes, Dan Biggar converting all three tries to send the Lions into a 21-0 interval lead.

The Lions went looking to pile on the pressure and points after half-time and twice had the ball over the line through Conan and then Jones’s replacement Courtney Lawes but both were disallowed, the first following a knock-on from full-back Liam Williams before Lawes lost control of the ball when touching down.

A fourth try did come soon after, Tadhg Beirne adding to debutants’ tally on 48 minutes after running a great line to collect a Biggar pass and burst through the Japanese line to score under the posts. Biggar converted to complete a perfect goal-kicking outing in a man-of-the-match performance and though Japan avoided a whitewash with a try from replacement Kazuki Himeno on 59 minutes ahead of their Test against Ireland in Dublin next weekend, it was the Lions who deserved their victory with a dominant performance.

All seven Irish players acquitted themselves well with Bundee Aki, Beirne and Conan looking particularly sharp but the injuries to Tipuric and skipper Jones will temper any celebrations as the Lions prepare to leave for Johannesburg and a first game on South African soil against the Emirates Lions next Saturday.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: L Williams (A Watson, 65); J Adams, R Henshaw, B Aki (O Farrell, 54), D van der Merwe; D Biggar, C Murray (A Price, 60); R Sutherland (W Jones, 51), K Owens (J George, 54), T Furlong (K Sinckler, 51); I Henderson, A W Jones – captain (C Lawes, 7); T Beirne, J Tipuric (T Faletau, 21), J Conan.

JAPAN: R Yamanaka; K Matsushima, T Lafaele, R Nakamura, S Fifita; Y Tamura, K Shigeno (N Saito, 50); K Inagaki (C Millar, 53), A Sakate, J Koo (A Ai Valu, 50); W van der Walt (J Cornelsen, 60), J Moore; M Leitch - captain (K Himeno, 50), L Labuschagne, A Mafi (T Tatafu, 50).

Replacements not used: K Horikoshi, R Matsuda.

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)