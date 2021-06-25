More final agony as Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle toppled in Top 14 final

Toulouse 18 La Rochelle 8

Twice this season La Rochelle have made it to a final this season for the first time - and twice they have come out second best against Toulouse.

Having lost the Champions Cup final last month, Ronan O’Gara’s side lost out to the greater experience of their opponents.

The 2019 champions erased the errors to win their 21st domestic title and a first French European and Top 14 double since Toulon’s Galacticos in 2014 - this time with an attritional 18-8 win that was long on pragmatism and short on explosive flair.

Giving up is not in the DNA of an O’Gara coached side. They pushed and probed and ran and passed all night. But every move they made came up short against a near-impenetrable rouge-et-noir wall - until the 77th minute, when a lineout drive finally paid off for replacement prop Dany Priso. But by then it was too late.

Cheslin Kolbe’s 50m drop goal just before half-time was a perfect example of Toulouse’s practical on-the-night take-the-points approach, combined with his own personal brand of talent.

The South African, playing at full-back after Thomas Ramos switched to 10 to fill-in for the injured Romain Ntamack, has been criticised recently in the French press for what was seen as a dip in performance this season.

An early unforced handling error had suggested no immediate turnaround in fortunes was in sight. But a typically quicksilver-footed break a few minutes before the game-defining drop proved the adage that form is temporary.

He didn’t have many chances to run with the ball and challenge defenders - it wasn’t that sort of game, and his wasn’t that sort of role on the night at Stade de France, but South Africa fans will be delighted to know ahead of the Lions’ tour that Kolbe’s back.

La Rochelle - in their first-ever Top 14 final - were playing a strangely uncharacteristic game. Maybe the occasion had got to them, maybe Ugo Mola had out-thought O’Gara and the departing Jono Gibbes in the tactical game but at least they were leagues from the side that had dispatched Racing 92 with insouciant ease.

They were hurried, indecisive, and atypically error-ridden. Their stretched nerves were not helped by the fact Toulouse - playing an unusually restrictive but title-winningly effective game of their own - used a variation of their own aggressive defence against them.

It took La Rochelle 43 minutes to get their first points on the board - they came via Ihaia West’s second penalty kick at goal. It was more than half an hour before they would score again.

They had already wasted two decent try-scoring chances in the opening 40 - first Arthur Retiere was bundled into touch after Tawera Kerr-Barlow’s smart snipe down the short side, then Dilyn Leyds was caught in possession 5m from the line.

It was as close as they got in the first half. Toulouse, meanwhile, made no such wasteful errors. They scored all their points with the boot, Ramos kicking two penalties and a drop before Kolbe’s long-range effort.

In Lille last week, La Rochelle had shown real will to keep Racing scoreless for the closing 66 minutes of the game. In Saint-Denis on Friday, Toulouse showed them what pure, title-winning will actually was.

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t the organised chaos that has marked their campaign. But it was clever. Toulouse suffocated La Rochelle out of the game in the first half, took their points when they were available, and killed it off without mercy as the forecast rain came down in the second.

They kept the ball. They kicked for territory. They did to La Rochelle what La Rochelle had done to Racing.

West missed a second kickable penalty. Ten minutes later, Ramos did not. He repeated the penalty trick with seven minutes left to take Toulouse out of sight, despite Priso’s late-late touchdown.

It was that sort of night for the final first-timers.

Toulouse: Kolbe - Mallia, Chocobares, Ahki, Lebel (Médard 73) - Ramos, Dupont (Balès 78’)- Cros, S. Tolofua (Kaino 52’), Elstadt - Ri Arnold (Tekori 58’), Ro Arnold (Flament 66’) - Faumuina (Aldegheri 61’), Marchand (Mauvaka 57’), Baille (Neti 62’)

La Rochelle: Dulin (Favre 22’) - Lleyds, Rhule, Doumayrou, Retière - West (Plisson 64’), Kerr-Barlow (Le Bail 73’) - Gourdon, Alldritt (Vito 47’), Liebenberg - Skelton, Sazy (Lavault 61’) - Atonio (Joly 67’), Bosch (Lagrange 67’), Wardi (Priso 61’)