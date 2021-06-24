Tadhg Furlong set for starting role in Lions opener 

Tadhg Furlong has been bumped up from bench duties to the starting XV for the British and Irish Lions tour opener against Japan in Edinburgh this Saturday.
The Leinster snd Ireland tighthead will start after Scotland’s Zander Fagerson was ruled out with a back spasm. The Glasgow Warriors prop was unable to train this morning.
“It’s a shame for Zander not to be able to run out at Murrayfield as a Lion, but he’s not quite one hundred percent,” said head coach Warren Gatland.
“He’ll get a chance to start in the next two games and stake a claim for a Test spot in South Africa, so it’s not worth the risk.” England’s Kyle Sinckler has been added to the bench to complete the matchday squad having been initially left out of the touring party altogether.
The Bristol Bears man earned a call-up when Ireland’s Andrew Porter withdrew with injury but Furlong’s elevation means that all seven Irish Lions are due to start in Murrayfield this weekend.
Furlong aside, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki make up the midfield, Conor Murray is the scrum-half, Iain Henderson starts in the second row while Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan are in the back row.