David Nucifora: Sevens success is 'massive for Irish rugby, and massive for Irish sport'

IRFU performance director David Nucifora has hailed the men’s sevens side’s achievement in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics and predicted even greater things for the programme long-term.

The Australian has been the driving force behind the Union’s belated embrace of a format that was ignored and unloved until his appointment to his current post on Lansdowne Road so Sunday’s events in Monaco were as significant for him as anyone.

Ireland won every game of the repechage tournament in Monaco, seeing off hosts and favourites France in the final to take the last of the 12 qualifying spots just six years after their first tournament in Bosnia where they faced the likes of Montenegro and Turkey.

"It was an enormous day for the team, for all the people who have contributed to this team to be able to do what they did in Monaco,” said Nucifora in an IRFU statement.

“There are people here over the last five years that have put in an enormous amount of effort and there were people who weren’t able to be here and contributed enormous amounts. I think it is massive for Irish rugby, I think it is massive for Irish sport.”

Nucifora made particular mention of the few players who have been on this journey since those first baby steps back in 2015 and how the side worked its way up from the third tier of the European ladder to the World Series and now the Olympics.

"It’s been well documented the players that have come through and now played for Ireland at the highest level in 15s, and that’s been fantastic to be able to use sevens as a vehicle to do that.

“But I think the achievement in Monaco proved that this is a programme in its own right where people can choose to play sevens rugby and do something that not many people get a chance to do and that’s represent their country at an Olympics.”

His reference to the players that have ‘come through’ sevens is overstated but that’s not to say it didn’t play its part on some pathways. That first squad in Bosnia included in its number Tom Daly, Adam Byrne, and Alex Wootton, for instance.

Whether or not sevens can expand into a more loved and cherished form of the game is another thing but Nucifora can hardly be blamed for predicting great things for it on the back of such a singular achievement over the weekend.

"Off the back off the weekend’s success, one of the things that people will look back on in many years to come is what effect it had, and what effect it will have when young kids see these boys play in the Olympics in a few weeks’ time and decide to choose rugby sevens as a pathway for them.

"What we would like to see is that sevens is used around Ireland to be able to give young people more access to the game of rugby that may not necessarily have it otherwise.

“I think you’ll see the growth of this game as an avenue, either just into rugby and the choice of playing 15s or sevens, or maybe young boys and young girls will choose just to play sevens rugby. Off the back of the success of this group, I think they have laid the foundations for many years to come."