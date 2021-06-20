Ireland Sevens team earn spot at Tokyo Olympics with victory over France

France 19 Ireland 28

The Ireland Men's Sevens team have achieved a historic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics by beating France in the World Rugby Repechage final in Monaco.

Jordon Conroy's electric brace of tries sparked an Irish comeback from five behind at the half to a nine-point win that sealed the 12th and final spot at the Games.

"Words can't describe it. It's just bizarre," said an emotional captain Billy Dardis. "You dream of doing something really special for your whole life and what we've done just over a number of years is incredible."

"You dream of doing something really special for your whole life"



"Kids might start playing rugby after seeing us at the Olympics, it's pretty cool"



"Being an Olympian, no one can take that away from you"



A from the 💚 interview from @IrishRugby's Billy Dardis ☘️ #Rugby7s pic.twitter.com/kB2dEUpQ2f — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 20, 2021

It marks a milestone for the game in Ireland and for a team that started in the bottom tier of European Sevens Rugby just six years ago.

Terry Kennedy snuck down the French blindside to run in untouched for an opening Irish try, with Dardis adding the touchline conversion for a perfect start.

Ireland were pinned back as the relentless French sought to get on the board and their defence was finally breached by the sidestep of Stephen Parez, with Jean-Pascal Barraque levelling with the conversion.

Disaster struck from the restart as France immediately added another try; Remi Siega claiming the kick-off and offloading for Paulin Riva to score. Captain Barraque missed the conversion to leave it 12-7 at the halfway point of the 14-minute contest.

A momentum shifting and GAME-CHANGING try



THE #ImpactMoment from Jordan Conroy as he put on the jet shoes and turned the match in @IrishRugby's favour 🔥@DHLRugby | #Rugby7s pic.twitter.com/P1Q0KOfNg0 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 20, 2021

Ireland needed some inspiration and they found it from the tournament's leading try-scorer Jordan Conroy. Kennedy turned over possession and Conroy picked the loose ball inside the Irish half, skirted around two would-be tacklers, and raced between another pair of Blues to score. Dardis added the extras for a two-point advantage.

Conroy put Ireland on the brink of qualification with another try, after a switch play involving Adam Leavy and Kennedy, with Dardis nailing another touchline kick for a 21-12 lead.

As France desperately sought a route back into the game, a Dardis tackle forced a loose pass, which Harry McNulty picked up to score, with Dardis extending his perfect record from the boot.

Terry Bouhraoua's stunning length-of-the-field try in the final seconds was no consolation, France's record try-scorer in tears as he touched down under the posts.

"Irish eyes are smiling in Monaco!" ☘️



An historic moment and day for @IrishRugby! They are off to #Tokyo2020 #Rugby7s | #RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/3iednIIjcv — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 20, 2021

Earlier in the day, Ireland topped their pool courtesy of a 21-7 victory over Samoa that included an incredible out-the-back offload from Kennedy to put Conroy away in the corner.

Ireland: Jack Kelly (Dublin University), Harry McNulty (LA Giltinis), Foster Horan (Lansdowne), Billy Dardis (Terenure College), Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers), Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College), Greg O'Shea (Shannon RFC).

Replacements: Adam Leavy (Lansdowne), Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Hugo Lennox (Skerries), Sean Cribbin (Suttonians), Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster).