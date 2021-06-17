Munster awards for Craig Casey and Ben Healy

Craig Casey has been named Munster's Young Player of the Year for 2020/21
Ben Healy. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 14:35

Craig Casey has been named Munster's Young Player of the Year for 2020/21, with Ben Healy picking up the John McCarthy Award for Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year.

Scrum-half Casey featured in 19 of Munster’s 25 fixtures, making 12 starts. He scored four tries and won three Player of the Match awards. 

Along with his impressive form at club level, Casey also earned his first Ireland cap against Italy in the Six Nations.

A product of Shannon RFC and Ardscoil Rís, Casey won the Munster Academy Player of the Year award in 2019.

Healy enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2020/21 season, kicking a 50-metre penalty to win the game against Scarlets in additional time in Round 1 of the Guinness PRO14.

The 21-year-old’s rise continued as he enjoyed a successful campaign kicking 82 points and scoring one try in his 17 appearances, seven of them starts.

