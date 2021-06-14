Andy Farrell rests Johnny Sexton but insists Lions still an option for veteran ten

Andy Farrell insists that Jonathan Sexton’s absence from Ireland’s summer squad does not end the out-half’s chances of getting the call from Warren Gatland and the British and Irish Lions, should that need arise.

Sexton was the main name of note to be omitted from the 37-man national panel for Tests against Japan and the USA in July. Others to be given time off are Keith Earls and Cian Healy as Farrell looks to blood younger men.

All told, there are 11 uncapped players in the group.

The Ireland head coach also confirmed that Sexton has been cleared to play by medical specialists and is “good to go” having been sidelined since Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win away to Exeter Chiefs over two months ago.

“First and foremost it’s an exciting squad,” said Farrell this afternoon. “We’re after developing our game and developing the depth of the squad. We’ve got a massive international calendar next year and we want to give people an opportunity to grab hold of a couple of weeks at the end of the season against a great side in Japan and USA. That’s going to be challenging for many newcomers.

“It’s exciting for lads who have been there and done that and who will step into a more senior role, hopefully, and see how they develop there. It’s nice to see some lads back who have been out of the system internationally for quite some time and its even nicer to see young lads or new lads come into the camp for the first time.”

And as for the implications in Lions terms, he was adamant that the likes of Sexton and Healy will remain on speed dial for Warren Gatland in the weeks ahead as the tourists prepare for a series in South Africa against the Springbok world champions.

Farrell speaks from a position of authority given he has served as Gatland’s lieutenant on two previous Lions tours and he confirmed here again that the door remains open for him to take part in a third once Ireland’s summer duties are over and done with.

The Lions head coach will make a decision on whether his old partner is needed after their first week or two, although Farrell himself described Gatland's current management group as world-class and insisted they “will be fine”.

This is Farrell’s first time in a top role after years building a reputation as a world-class assistant but telling someone as driven as Sexton that he isn’t required in the short-term sounds like a particularly onerous job for the most seasoned of operators.

“No, very easy because there is a plan behind it and the reason for that is it gives opportunities to other lads and these lads understand that and hopefully agree with that,” he explained on a lunchtime Teams call.

“And for them to have a proper rest and on top of that come back and have a proper pre-season where they can make gains with their body and comeback into the start of next season with the fire burning rapidly is going to benefit us all in the long-term.

“Just to add context to that, for the lads who play with us, and for the Lions lads, that means that they will start their pre-season a lot later than others.

“For Johnny, Cian, Keith and a few other lads as well they will now probably get eight or nine weeks of a pre-season which they can probably make gains with while other lads might get four or five. So there is a reason behind that.”

Another to be handed some extra down time is Ross Byrne who continues to be frustrated in his attempts to engineer a more central place in Ireland’s plans despite the consistency of his form with Leinster in the past few seasons.

Farrell placed Byrne, who has an ankle issue but could have played, in the same bracket as players such as Jack Carty, Luke McGrath and Kieran Marmion in that they are men who have been on board before and can be again. For now, the focus lies elsewhere.

Joey Carbery is back in an Ireland squad after a horrendous run of injuries that date back to the 2019 World Cup warm-ups while Ross Byrne’s younger brother Harry finally gets his shot after his own fitness issues this last seasons or so.

“Joey has been out of the system for quite some time and you don’t get many windows like this one to give people time. We all know that at international level we need to find out, especially in those half-back positions, whether a player can come in and run the ship straight from the word 'go'.

“So to give Joey that opportunity… He has been playing really well and his last game (for Munster) was his best. Harry has been injured quite a bit during the season but he is back to fitness now and we have been wanting to give him some time and exposure and this is the right time to do that.”

Injuries continue to play a role elsewhere with James Lowe, Eric O’Sullivan and Gavin Thornbury among those unable to be considered.