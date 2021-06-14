Robbie Henshaw reaps rewards of blocking ‘outside noise’

Robbie Henshaw paid tribute to the leadership of fellow nominees as he announced the shortlist for the 2021 Zurich Men’s Players’ Player of the Year Award but it is his own level of consistency and injury-free run of games that he believes have made the difference for him this season.

It is a consistently high level of performance for Leinster and Ireland that earned Henshaw a call-up for the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa this summer and his nomination for the Rugby Players Ireland annual award alongside Connacht’s Tom Daly and fellow tourists Tadhg Beirne of Munster and Ulster’s Iain Henderson.

Dorothy Wall has been similarly impressive for Ireland throughout the Women’s Six Nations Championship and it earned a nomination for the Zurich Women’s Players’ Player of the Year Award with team-mates Eimear Considine, Stacey Flood and Beibhinn Parsons.

The players association has also added Women’s Young Player of the Year and Women’s Try of the Year to the list of Zurich Awards for the first time, with the winners set to be revealed on Wednesday, December 1.

Henshaw, a three-time winner of the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year Award, and a 2015 nominee for Players’ Player of the Year said: “It’s always an honour to be nominated in any category.

“I am delighted to be named alongside Tadgh, Tom and Iain who have each shown themselves to be real leaders within their respective squads.”

Of his own form and the perception shared by many that his game has gone up another level this season, highlighted by man of the match performances for Ireland against England and Leinster in their European win at Exeter Chiefs, Henshaw said: “I feel I’ve got a good run to be honest. I’ve been unlucky the last few years prior to this year just with injuries hampering my season and stopping me getting a run of games together.

“That’s the key for me this year, that I’ve got a run of games and just kept going... that’s probably the big thing for me. And then just being consistent, that’s huge.

You don’t need to stand out in every game, you just need to be consistent and do your job for the team. And then the rest will look after itself.

“That was a big thing as well. And not worrying about the outside noise and not worrying about outcomes is a big thing. Small little shift in mindset as well I suppose. The first lockdown assisted with that as well I think.”

Henshaw was yesterday flying with his six fellow Irish Lions to Jersey to join the squad’s training camp on the Channel Island ahead of the pre-tour Test against Japan in Edinburgh on June 26. Asked if he wanted to extend his midfield alliance with former Connacht team-mate Bundee Aki from Ireland into the famous red jersey, the centre said: “I’m just looking forward to getting going to be honest.

“I know there is a good handful of games, I think the coaches will want to try a lot of combinations, so there will be a mix of everything and then it comes down to how you perform within those games. I think yeah, if it does happen with myself and Bundee, I know him well, it’s a bonus that we’ve played together for so long. But again, there will be a lot of combinations tried and tested so you just have to be ready for whatever.

“Yeah, you have to get up to speed with every player in the team and you have to know how people operate on the training paddock and that’s where you learn about players. It’s a fast-track process between, certainly in backs, getting to know players’ attributes and traits. That will be a thing that you have to get after early doors, get after in training, sit down and get to know a few things in video as well. Then in games as well, you have to keep ourselves, keep learning, keep understanding each other.”

Wall, meanwhile, has returned from the Ireland XVs squad after a third-place finish in the Six Nations to her contracted role with the Ireland Sevens, where the women’s side enjoyed a positive series against the Tokyo-bound Great Britain Olympic squad.

“Hugely encouraging,” Wall said of the games. “We played better sevens than we did in a while last weekend and it had been very disappointing for the players who are exclusively focused on Sevens because we hadn’t got a chance to play in XVs or Six Nations.

“We were training for tournaments that were being called off. So we played GB and really put it up to them and beat them. There was serious class shown on both days and we really ended the season on a good note.”

- Zurich Men’s Players’ Player Of The Year 2021 nominees: Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Tom Daly (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster).

- Zurich Women’s Players’ Player Of The Year 2021 nominees: Eimear Considine (Munster), Stacey Flood (Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Connacht), Dorothy Wall (Munster)