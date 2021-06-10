Kendellen to lead Ireland at U20 Six Nations

Munster back row Alex Kendellen will captain Ireland later this month at the 2021 U20 Six Nations Championship in Wales Head coach Richie Murphy today named a 34-man Ireland squad for his debut campaign at the helm, recalling six players who featured in the 2020 championship which was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic when the Irish were unbeaten after three rounds.
This year’s tournament, delayed from March due to Covid travel restrictions, will take place entirely in Cardiff with all of Ireland’s games being played at the Arms Park, kicking off against Scotland on Saturday, June 19.
Kendellen’s appointment comes after the Munster academy man from Cork made his senior debut off the bench in a PRO14 game at home to Scarlets in March. The six players involved in last year’s U20 championship are Alex Soroka and Tim Corkery, who both recently made their senior Leinster debuts, another Leinster man Ben Murphy, Ulster duo Conor McKee and Ben Moxham, and Connacht's Cathal Forde.
Murphy, whose assistant coaches are Denis Leamy and Colm Tucker, will have to manage an intense schedule with a game every six days for the first four rounds but the Ireland senior skills and kicking coach has seen the benefits of an extended camp with his players at the IRFU High-Performance Centre in Abbottstown.
"We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it's an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in Cardiff,” Murphy said. "It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and Saturday's opening game against Scotland, which we know will be a big challenge first up."