Kendellen to lead Ireland at U20 Six Nations

Munster back row Alex Kendellen will captain Ireland later this month at the 2021 U20 Six Nations Championship in Wales Head coach Richie Murphy today named a 34-man Ireland squad for his debut campaign at the helm, recalling six players who featured in the 2020 championship which was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic when the Irish were unbeaten after three rounds.

This year’s tournament, delayed from March due to Covid travel restrictions, will take place entirely in Cardiff with all of Ireland’s games being played at the Arms Park, kicking off against Scotland on Saturday, June 19.