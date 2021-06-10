'It does waste a significant amount of time': Stephen Larkham not a fan of captain's challenge

Stephen Larkham has added to criticism of the captain’s challenge and the dead time being added to games as a result of the World Rugby law trial in the Rainbow Cup.

Munster’s interest in the competition is now minimal thanks to the award of four match points to pool rivals Benetton after the cancellation of Saturday’s final pool match at Ospreys due to Covid-19 cases in the Welsh region’s camp.

It makes Benetton uncatchable and Munster’s trip to Zebre tomorrow night a dead rubber.

At the end of a long domestic season it is undoubtedly now a game too far with nothing at stake and the same might apply to the captain’s challenge with Munster’s senior coach acknowledging earlier this week that his own team’s use of the mechanism to alter refereeing decisions was applied in error.

Larkham was referring to CJ Stander’s intervention during the last throes of their home game with Cardiff Blues a fortnight ago when the visitors were pressing for a come-from-behind victory and won a close-range penalty with the score 31-27.

Stander spotted opposition scrum-half Lloyd Williams roll the ball back into a ruck and his challenge was won, with Munster winning the game on the back of that decision.

So when the Australian was asked this week for his thoughts on the trial of a law Stuart Lancaster had on Monday deemed “crazy” while railing against more than an hour of dead time in Leinster’s defeat at Glasgow last weekend, Larkham said: “Yeah, we’re probably in agreement with that. I haven’t actually seen Stuart’s comments but we won the Cardiff game, probably incorrectly if you look back on it in terms of the challenge and what we challenged.

“I don’t know whether that’s actually allowed in the captain’s challenge but we’d be in agreement as well I think. It does waste a significant amount of time. They need to look at the way it’s handled. I know in the Varsity Cup over in South Africa they had it slightly differently, where the TMO was dealing with it, it wasn’t through the referee on the field and it was a lot more efficient over there.

“I think there’s certainly merit in it. The officials can only see so much on the field and there is the luxury of watching the video and watching it second-hand and not necessarily right there under the heat of the crowd and the players. And we can certainly add some input into making sure that the decisions are correct throughout the game but we’d be in agreement I think with the current format of the captain’s challenge. I think we need to move past that.

“The other law variations, I think there’s warrant for some of the law variations that are going around in World Rugby at the moment so we’ll be dictated to there by World Rugby and we’ll happily take anything on board but I think we’d agree that the captain’s challenge needs to move on.”

Larkham added: “Law variations should be introduced for making the game a little bit more enjoyable.

Obviously, safety is first and foremost but outside of that any law variations should come in to make the game a better spectacle.

Munster are set to name their team at noon today for what is now their last match of the 2020-21 campaign with Larkham suggesting the province’s 2021 Lions duo Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne would not be wrapped in cotton wool in the wake of the tour-ending foot injury sustained by Leinster’s Andrew Porter in Glasgow last Friday.

“I think both those guys need a bit of game time and they’re very keen to get a bit of game time.

“So we’re not going to go down that route of resting them.

“I think you can look at it negatively and with concern, or you can look at it the other way and say two things: you’re getting match fitness, you’re playing with your team, which you enjoy doing and you want to do, and it leads to better things down the track as opposed to looking at every game as a potential injury risk.

“Most of our guys definitely don’t look at it that way.”