'Accidents happen': South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber understanding of Munster duo's fire accident

Damian de Allende and RG Snyman could not have asked for a more understanding ear when South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber sought explanations in the aftermath of their accident around the fire pit on Saturday night.

The Springbok duo, along with Munster team-mates Mike Haley and CJ Stander, had escaped a petrol can explosion with only superficial burns and while some may take a dim view of literally adding fuel to the fire, Nienaber, like his Munster counterparts, was prepared to treat the incident and its victims with some empathy.

As a former Munster defence coach from 2016-17, the Afrikaaner was able to contextualise for his domestic audience the act of adding petrol to a fire pit as part of the ‘trials’ of being a South African exiled in rainy Ireland. And as a qualified physiotherapist with experience treating burns victims, he knows what his players will have to overcome if they are recover in time to face the touring British & Irish Lions over three Tests starting in Cape Town on July 24.

Nienaber held an online media conference to mark the start of the Springbok squad’s first pre-tour training camp in Bloemfontein. He may have been light on playing numbers with so many of the world champions’ personnel still involved with their clubs but he was in upbeat mood to have held his first training session since the eve of the November 2019 World Cup final win over England, when he was Rassie Erasmus’s defence coach.

So when a South African journalist asked him whether the Springbok management was disappointed with de Allende’s and Snyman’s behaviour, Nienaber replied: “Accidents happen like that. Any accident, a car accident, it’s not ideal but it’s not something we can control and that’s why people call it an accident.

“For me, being in Ireland, I understand. To put it in context, it rains a little bit more in Ireland than South Africa and in Ireland when I was there, if you wanted to use wood fire and braai on a wood fire or sit in front of a wood fire like we do in South Africa if you miss home a little bit, I did the same, I’d take a little bit of petrol and throw it on top of the wood and light it, otherwise the wood is wet so you can’t get it burning.

“So I did it the same way, everybody does it like that over there and accidents happen. They explained it to me and it makes perfect sense. You put fire on and the fire just ran up into the canister and the canister fell and the petrol spilled over their legs.

“But it’s superficial burns, and thank goodness for that. I’ve worked as a physio in a burns unit for three years so I understand the pain.

I said to them, I understand the road you guys are going to walk now and good luck with that but the burns are superficial.

“So that’s why they call it an accident. It’s very unfortunate and I feel for them. It could have been way worse and there could have been kids that caught fire. Accidents happen like that. So I’m just thankful that they’re fine and it’s not going to be lasting and they’re going to get through it.

“Is it ideal for us as the head coach? No. I would love them to be fine and to train and all that but unfortunately it’s an accident and it happened and we just have to try and now make plans to get them into the mix as quickly as possible while looking after their welfare and well-being.”

Nienaber is optimistic that centre de Allende and lock RG Snyman will be fit to face Georgia on July 2 when the world champions play the first of two warm-up Tests ahead of the Lions series later next month.

He is hoping their further visit to a burns specialist tomorrow will bring clarity on a date for them to travel home to South Africa although Snyman’s situation is further complicated by his ongoing knee issues having not played since suffering an ACL injury on his Munster debut last August.

“From a burns perspective, yes. For RG, from his knee perspective, there’s a lot of things we will have to assess in terms of when he gets here.

“Our selection protocols, it’s always mindset (first), second one is physical readiness, and there’s a few boxes that need to get ticked there.

If he ticks all those boxes then we’ll go and look at his form and if his rugby is good and he plays well then he’ll be in the mix.