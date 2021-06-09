'Being in Ireland, I understand': Jacques Nienaber sympathises with those involved in fire-pit accident

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber is optimistic Munster duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman will both be fit to face Georgia on July 2 when the world champions begin their warm-up series ahead of the British & Irish Lions Test series.

The Springbok pair suffered superficial burns alongside Munster team-mates Mike Haley and CJ Stander in an accident with a petrol can and a fire-pit on Saturday night but Nienaber, who had earlier that day called them into his training squad for the Lions series and preceding warm-ups with Georgia, is hoping they will be cleared to travel home as soon as it is safe for them to do so.

The former Munster and South Africa defence coach, who succeeded Rassie Erasmus as national head coach after their World Cup final victory in Japan in 2019 was speaking during an online media conference to mark the start of the Springboks’ first pre-tour training camp in Bloemfontein.

“Damian and RG, they had an accident with a fire pit. I spoke to both of them and they are fine, which is the most important one, and their families are fine,” Nienaber said.

“Look, they are seeing the specialist which looks after their burns on Friday and if he clears them to fly, or whenever he clears them to fly they’ll be on a plane coming back to us, bearing in mind they’ll be given a couple of days to get the logistics sorted out, booking the flight and they both have partners and Doogz (de Allende) has a small baby, so getting the logistics right and they’ll be on a plane back to us as soon as they get clear.”

As for when he hoped to see centre de Allende and lock Snyman, who has not played since suffering an ACL injury on his Munster debut last August, back in the selection mix, Nienaber was upbeat.

“Will they be able to play against Georgia? Currently as I’m sitting here, if everything goes according to plan, yes I think they would. The challenge is, if they get an infection or if for instance there’s some other medical reason they can’t fly to us as soon as possible then obviously it makes it a little more challenging.

“So in terms of that we will have to be adaptable and it’s something unfortunately that we can’t control. It’s going to be determined on how quickly their wounds heal and they can get on a plane and come over here and start training again.

“Hopefully that can be anything between two and four weeks… so we will just have to wait and see but currently sitting here I’m very optimistic that they will be good to go.

“From a burns perspective, yes. For RG, from his knee perspective there’s a lot of things we will have to assess in terms of when he gets here. Our selection protocols, it’s always mindset (first), second one is physical readiness and there’s a few boxes that need to get ticked there. If he ticks all those boxes then we’ll go and look at his form and if his rugby is good and he plays well then he’ll be in the mix.”

Nienaber, a trained physiotherapist who spent 18 months as defence coach in Limerick under Erasmus between 2016 and 2017, sympathised with his players in exile in rainy Ireland.

When asked whether the Springbok management was disappointed with de Allende and Snyman’s behaviour he replied: “Accidents happen like that. Any accident, a car accident, it’s not ideal but it’s not something we can control and that’s why people call it an accident.

“For me, being in Ireland, I understand. To put it in context, it rains a little bit more in Ireland than South Africa and in Ireland when I was there, if you wanted to use wood fire and braai on a wood fire or sit in front of a wood fire like we do in South Africa if you miss home a little bit, I did the same, I’d take a little bit of petrol and throw it on top of the wood and light it, otherwise the wood is wet so you can’t get it burning.

“So I did it the same way, everybody does it like that over there and accidents happen. They explained it to me and it makes perfect sense. You put fire on and the fire just ran up into the canister and the canister fell and the petrol spilled over their legs.

“But it’s superficial burns, and thank goodness for that. I’ve worked as a physio in a burns unit for three years so I understand the pain. I said to them, I understand the road you guys are going to walk now and good luck with that but the burns are superficial.

“So that’s why they call it an accident. It’s very unfortunate and I feel for them. It could have been way worse and there could have been kids that caught fire. Accidents happen like that. So I’m just thankful that they’re fine and it’s not going to be lasting and they’re going to get through it.

“Is it ideal for us as the head coach? No. I would love them to be fine and to train and all that but unfortunately it’s an accident and it happened and we just have to try and now make plans to get them into the mix as quickly as possible while looking after their welfare and well-being.”