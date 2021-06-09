End of Munster road a fitting finale to Rainbow Cup farce

Munster’s hopes of silverware this season were unceremoniously ended on Wednesday when Benetton advanced to the June 19 decider without playing their final game.
- December 23, 2020: organisers declare they are cutting the 2020-21 PRO14 campaign short in March and “allowing South Africa’s four ‘Super’ teams and our existing clubs to finish the season with a 16-team Rainbow Cup competition kicking off on April 17.
- March 26, 2021: tournament to begin on April 24 with cross-hemisphere fixtures in the final three rounds of the pool stages as the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, and Stormers travel north for matches.
- April 21: Two days before Rainbow Cup kick-off, PRO14 announces it will be run as a dual tournament with SA teams denied permission to travel. The solution is a lop-sided pool competition, 12 teams in the north and four in the south with the winner of each pool after five rather than six matches advancing to the final. Integrity of the northern pool is further compromised with Irish provinces and Welsh provinces forced into three rounds of derby matches while the Italians and Scots play amongst themselves.