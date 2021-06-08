Referees named for British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa

Nic Berry, Ben O’Keeffe and Mathieu Raynal will oversee the British and Irish Lions series against South Africa.

Australian Berry will take charge of the first Test in Cape Town on July 24, with New Zealand’s O’Keefe appointed for the second game between the rivals in Johannesburg a week later.

Frenchman Raynal will referee the final Test, also at FNB Stadium, on August 7, while his compatriot Pascal Gauzere will oversee the pre-tour match against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26.

Ireland's Bundee Aki leaves the field after being shown a red card by Referee Mathieu Raynal. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Raynal sent off Bundee Aki in the Six Nations clash between Ireland and England earlier this year.