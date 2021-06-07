Leinster wait on Sexton for season finale

Leinster will once again play a waiting game on captain Johnny Sexton’s return to play as the province prepares to welcome back supporters for their final game of the season at home to Dragons at the RDS on Friday night.

Defeat at Glasgow Warriors last weekend ended the Guinness PRO14 champions' interest in adding Rainbow Cup honours to their trophy haul but with Ireland squad selection due later this month for July Tests at home to Japan and the USA there is plenty of incentive remaining for Leo Cullen’s men.

Ireland prop Andrew Porter was ruled out of the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa with a foot injury sustained in Glasgow last Friday and was on Monday declared by Leinster to be unavailable until pre-season, while backs Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Conor O’Brien (knee) are also unavailable for selection this weekend.

They join a long list of injured players already featuring James Lowe (back), Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Dave Kearney (quad), Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Rhys Ruddock (calf), Jack Dunne (ankle), Dan Leavy (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).

Sexton is among a quartet of backs hoping to come through this week’s training following injury but in need of further assessment before head coach Cullen makes a call on their availability.

Leinster said their veteran fly-half will continue to take contact this week in training having not played since a concussion against Exeter Chiefs on April 10.

Fellow fly-half Harry Byrne could return from the hamstring injury he sustained in the Rainbow Cup opening-round defeat to Munster on April 24 while there could be a comeback for scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, who last featured in the previous month’s PRO14 final win over the same opposition but has been absent since with a hamstring issue. Another hamstring sufferer is wing Adam Byrne who will return to training this week having not played since December 2019.

If they do become available they will be set to play in front of 1,200 Leinster supporters as the RDS match is part of a series of trial events being hosted over the coming weeks. Leinster said 100 frontline staff from St. Vincent's University Hospital will also be in attendance as part of the 1,200 in recognition of all their work over the previous 15 months.