Andrew Porter ruled out of Lions tour

Irish international Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the Lions tour to South Africa.

The 25-year-old sustained a toe injury in Leinster's defeat to Glasgow Warriors on Friday night in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

Porter will be replaced by Kyle Sinckler.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland expressed sympathy for Porter.

“It’s really bad luck for Andrew and we send him our very best wishes for a quick and successful rehab,” said Gatland.

“Andrew is a young man with a big future ahead of him and I’m sure he’ll be in contention again in four years time.

“As always in rugby, when there’s an injury there’s an opportunity for someone else.

"I have been very pleased to see the way Kyle has responded to initially being left out of the touring party.

“He’s showed some excellent form of late and I hope he continues to stick two fingers up to me about leaving him out in the first place.”

Sinckler, a Lions tourist in New Zealand in 2017, will join up with the squad following the conclusion of Bristol Bears’ domestic season. The West-Country outfit have already qualified for the Premiership play-offs.

The Lions assemble in Jersey on Sunday, June 13 to begin preparations for The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match against Japan at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday June 26, before flying to South Africa.

The Lions have toured South Africa on 13 previous occasions, with the first Tour taking place in 1891. In that time, the Lions have won four Test series, lost eight with one drawn. Their overall record against the Springboks is played 46, won 17, lost 23 and drawn six.