Lions-bound Bundee Aki scores in impressive display as Connacht end on a high

Connacht 26 Ospreys 19

Shane Delahunt scored the first try on the occasion of his 100th cap as Connacht waved goodbye to coaches Jimmy Duffy and Nigel Carolan with a bonus-point victory at the Sportsground.

Lions tourist Bundee Aki scored the second try and logged an impressive 80 minutes in his final game before linking up with Warren Gatland’s squad, while Ultan Dillane and Peter Sullivan also scored for the home side, who wrapped up the try bonus point before the interval.

In a try-laden first half, Sam Parry scored twice for Ospreys while Morgan Morris got them off the mark, but the home side were good value for their 26-19 half time advantage.

The second half was an altogether tighter affair and after conceding two driving lineout tries before the interval, Connacht improved in that facet of the game.

Ospreys came very close on a few occasions, with Joe Hawkins’ try ruled out for a double movement, while the home side needed to dig out a couple of disciplined defensive efforts to keep Ospreys at bay in the third quarter.

But after seeing seven tries in the first half, neither side could add to their tally after the resumption and Connacht finished their Rainbow Cup with a third win from five games, which ends Ospreys’ hopes of reaching the decider.

Scorers for Connacht: S Delahunt, B Aki, U Dillane, P Sullivan tries; J Carty 3 cons.

Scorers for Ospreys: M Morris, S Parry 2 tries; S Myler 2 cons.

Connacht: A Wootton; P Sullivan, B Aki, T Daly, B O’Donnell; J Carty; C Blade; J Duggan, S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy; N Murray, U Dillane; C Prendergast, J Butler, E Masterson.

Replacements: J Aungier for Butler 40+4 - 47; M Burke for Duggan h-t; J Aungier for Robertson-McCoy 57; O Dowling for Murray 57, S Masterson for E Masterson 57; S Arnold for Daly 69; J Murphy for Delahunt 70; K Marmion for Blade 70.

Ospreys: D Evans; D Cross, T Thomas-Wheeler, J Hawkins, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb; N Smith, S Parry, T Botha; A Beard, B Davies; W Griffiths, M Morris, E Roots.

Replacements: M Fia for Botha 47; G Thomas for Smith 55; R Davies for B Davies 55; S Cross for Roots 70; R Morgan-Williams for Webb 70; L Price for Myler 70; M Nagy for Morgan 70.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland).