Eimear Considine: Women’s rugby going pro ‘a slow process’

Irish rugby full-back Eimear Considine has said that increasing the number of women’s club teams must be prioritised ahead of any move towards professionalism at the top level.

While Considine would love to wear the title of full-time professional athlete, she said there is no point in the Irish squad turning professional when underdeveloped club structures means “there are no players coming through” behind them.

The Gaelic footballer and camogie player turned rugby international agrees with the comments of IRFU performance director David Nucifora, who said professionalism may become a reality at some stage, but immediate focus must be given to increasing the size of this country’s playing pool.

“You have to think realistically, and from the bottom up,” said Considine.

“There’s no point making us pro when there isn’t players coming through.

“It’s really important that you start with the club structure. And we are seeing the benefits of that club structure. You’ve got Enya Breen coming through from Skibbereen, Dorothy Wall from Fethard, Beibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe, and Emily Lane from Mallow. You will see people trickle through in the next few months and next few years. But it’s going to be a slow process.

“When I started playing rugby, I was 23. There wasn’t an option to play when I was six, seven, or eight, in underage girls’ teams. Whereas in Clare alone now, there is Kilrush and Ennis rugby clubs.

That’s where it needs to start: it starts with the rugby camps that are happening at the moment, then the club structures. It has to feed into the AIL.

Considine cites as imperative the need for more AIL teams in Connacht, Munster, and Ulster.

“One AIL team in Connacht — Galwegians — isn’t good enough. Traditionally, Bohs were the only one in Munster. In the last year, Ballincollig have joined. Cook and Malone are the only two teams in the north, and Dublin is saturated with teams.

“You can’t have every single girl that plays rugby in Connacht playing with Galwegians. You need more than one team. You have to look down there and develop the structures underneath.

“Yes, it sounds great that people are talking about professionalism, but you have to be realistic. We all have jobs, careers, we all have partners and lives. It’s not feasible. If it happened in the morning, I don’t think a lot of us would be able to do it.

“David was right in saying it’s a long-term solution, and we will see the fruits of it going into that WXV programme and the structures that World Rugby released a few months ago.”