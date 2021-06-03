IRFU happy for Andy Farrell to join Lions tour

Andy Farrell will join the Lions coaching ticket this summer with the full blessing of his employers, IRFU performance director David Nucifora said.

Ireland’s head coach, the Lions defence coach on their last three tours, will join head coach Warren Gatland in South Africa following the national team’s second and final summer Test in early July.

In the absence of a summer tour to Fiji, which was cancelled due to Covid-19, Ireland will play home Tests against Japan on July 4 and the USA on July 10. That will allow Farrell to link up with the tourists ahead of the three-Test series against world champions South Africa, the first Test kicking off in Cape Town on July 24.

Asked during yesterday’s media briefing about Farrell joining the Lions, Nucifora said he was more than happy about the move which will reunite him not only with Gatland but eight of his Ireland players who were selected for the 33-man squad.

“Absolutely, it’s something we have been in discussion for a long time around how that would all work whether the tours were on or off.

“We were always open to the idea that after the tour was finished, if we had a tour, that Andy would go over and join them. We were always happy to do that, Warren was always happy to have Andy there.

“I suppose the way it panned out he’s got the ability to be there a little earlier. It’s good for Andy, it’s good for our players that are on the Lions tour. Those things are only a positive, aren’t they?”

Nucifora was less buoyant, unwittingly or not, when it came to his own future at the IRFU.

The Australian was first appointed on a five-year contract in 2014 and signed a three-year deal in 2019 which expires next June.

“Yeah, I have still a year left on my contract. Is there a lot more for me to do? Look, I think that it’s something that I’ll consider over the next 12 months but I think at the moment Covid has affected us all in different ways and the stresses and strains that it’s put on everyone. Personally, it’s put different stresses on me, separated from my family, which is difficult.

“From a professional point of view we have worked unbelievably hard in the last 15 months just to keep the game afloat. Would I like to have seen us further down the road with the strategies that we’ve put in place? Yes I would.

“But we’ve had to do what we’ve had to do just to keep the game going, and that’s probably held us back from achieving some of the things that I would have liked to have achieved by this point in time.

“So are there more things that I would like to do? Yes there are and that’s something that I’ve just got to weigh up over the next 12 months as to whether that’s the right thing to do on a personal front, and on a professional front whether it’s the right thing to do as well, and if the IRFU want me to remain doing what I’m doing.

“So they’re decisions that I’ll make in the coming months.”