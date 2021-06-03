‘Courageous’ Ronan O’Gara could coach Ireland without coming home first

Ronan O’Gara’s prospects of becoming Ireland’s head coach would not be impeded if he was working away from home when the vacancy arose, IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora has said.

The man who upholds the governing body’s unwritten rule barring the men’s national team head coach from selecting players based overseas said yesterday he would have no such misgivings when it came to appointing Andy Farrell’s successor or any future Ireland boss.

Farrell’s current contract runs to the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup while O’Gara has made no secret of his desire to coach the team he represented in 128 Tests from 2000 to 2013. The former Munster fly-half’s impressive coaching career path since retiring as a player eight years ago, culminating in helping to guide La Rochelle to their first Heineken Champions Cup final last month, has bolstered his candidacy for Ireland’s top job.

La Rochelle, who defeated Leinster in the semi-final, came up short in the decider, losing to Toulouse at Twickenham, but are still chasing a first national title and go into this weekend’s final round of the Top 14 regular season second in the table behind Toulouse but separated by game points scored.

Asked if their head coach, who next season will be the head of rugby team operations following the departure to Clermont of current director of rugby Jono Gibbes, would need to come home to be considered for the Ireland job, Nucifora said: “Does someone need to come home? No, no, there’s always different ways of doing things. I’d be a great supporter of people going offshore and gaining new and different experiences.

“I think Ronan has been really courageous in the moves that he’s made, to go out there and try and develop himself as a coach, and I think it’s a good thing for more of our coaches to do that and gain experience.

May it be that he comes back through the provincial system? Maybe, but it’s not a requirement. I think there are lots of different ways to get our coaches to develop and coaching overseas in different environments is a healthy one.”

As to whether Nucifora saw O’Gara as the next Irish head coach when Farrell leaves his post, the IRFU Performance Director said: “No, you couldn’t say that about anyone at the moment.

“Not only would it be unfair to the person you nominate but it would be unfair to a lot of other coaches to nominate any particular person.

“I mean look, it’s great to see our coaches out there experiencing those things doing very, very well. That’s great and long shall it remain, because the more of them that are out there and getting good experience either here or outside of the Irish system is a positive.”

Nucifora addressed a number of issues during a wide-ranging media briefing, including the controversial signing by Munster of Jason Jenkins for next season.

Munster attracted criticism at the end of March when they announced former Bulls and Springbok lock Jenkins had been signed from Japanese club Toyota Verblitz as a replacement for CJ Stander following the Ireland back-rower’s surprise decision to retire at the end of the current campaign.

Munster have a number of exciting young back-row and second-row prospects under contract and already competing for gametime with some fearing Jenkins’s arrival will further diminish their opportunities to progress.

Nucifora suggested his arrival in Limerick on a one-year deal was merely a short-term solution to the problem caused by Stander’s unforeseen departure.

“With CJ leaving at very short notice it disrupted (Munster’s) planning around what they needed going forward and the balance of their team. There are plans in place around how we intend bringing some of the younger players through and what sort of gametime and exposure they get and it was based around CJ being here.

“When CJ left, we discussed how we were going to deal with it and we looked at a particular type of player that would be suitable to replace CJ and the term and tenure of the contract that would fit back into the model.

A one-year tenure was agreed between ourselves and Munster and therefore they had to find someone who suited what they needed and was happy to take a one-year deal. That’s how we came up with the decision that was made.”

In confirming that the governing body was continuing to operate under severe financial constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with losses this year expected to be €30m after 2020’s €35m shortfall, Nucifora said the decision to release players such as Munster’s James Cronin at the end of this season was part of the “brutal truth in professional sport”.

“You have to say ‘okay, we can’t afford to pay that much for a particular player, we have X, Y or Z coming through underneath, they’re going to be worth more over time, they’ve got longevity in the position and we have to keep that churn in that particular position going.

“They’re the decisions that have to be made sometimes and it’s unfortunate because you’re dealing with people but at the same time it’s a business and you have to make business decisions as well as trying to look after them as people.”